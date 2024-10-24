fbpx
Events

Sing Over Ghana 2024: A Call for Worship and Prayer Ahead of December 7 Election with Joe Mettle

Join Joe Mettle at Sing Over Ghana 2024 for Unity and Prayer!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 22 seconds ago
2 minutes read
Sing Over Ghana 2024: A Call for Worship and Prayer Ahead of December 7 Election with Joe Mettle - Full Details HERE!
Sing Over Ghana 2024: A Call for Worship and Prayer Ahead of December 7 Election with Joe Mettle. Photo Credit: Reverb Studios

As Ghana approaches a crucial period in its political journey, citizens are being called to unite in worship and prayer at Joe Mettle’s Sing Over Ghana 2024.

This significant event, scheduled for October 25-26, 2024, will take place at ICGC The Lord’s Tabernacle, Achimota-Abofu, starting at 6 PM on Friday and continuing through to Saturday.

Sing Over Ghana, a gathering focused on worship and intercession, has become a cornerstone event every election year, aiming to bring Ghanaians together to seek peace, unity, and God’s guidance for the nation.

Related Articles

With the theme inspired by Zephaniah 3:17—“The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves”—this year’s event promises to be a powerful time of reflection and prayer.

In a heartfelt invitation, the event’s organizers emphasized the importance of this gathering, stating: “Our purpose is simple yet profound: to remind ourselves that Ghana belongs to the Lord and to ask for His hand over our country’s future.

Together, we can build a unified foundation, strong enough to carry the hopes and dreams of every Ghanaian, both today and for generations to come.”

Sing Over Ghana is more than a call for prayer; it is an opportunity for Ghanaians—both at home and abroad—to come together and lift up their country in faith.

Listen to Songs of the Spirit by Joe Mettle

With the nation facing various challenges, this event serves as a reminder of the power of collective prayer, offering hope and seeking divine intervention for Ghana’s future.

The organizers are encouraging Ghanaians from all walks of life to join in this special time of worship and intercession, with a focus on peace, prosperity, and wisdom for the nation in the days leading up to the 2024 elections.

“Sing Over Ghana is not just an event but an opportunity to stand united in faith and purpose,” the organizers added, expressing their belief that the gathering will bring about a sense of renewal, peace, and the guidance needed for the road ahead.

Watch Satisfy by Joe Mettle ft. Hle

Joe Mettle – Satisfy ft. Hle

Ghanaians and all those who hold the nation in their hearts are invited to participate, as the country comes together in prayer and worship, trusting in God’s mighty hand to move on behalf of the people.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 22 seconds ago
2 minutes read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Questions with Rosel Pomaney

Questions with Rosel Pomaney

18th August 2020
British-Ghanaian act, RAYE Dominates BRIT Awards with Six Wins in One Night - Full Details HERE!

British-Ghanaian act, RAYE Dominates BRIT Awards with Six Wins in One Night – Full Details HERE!

4th March 2024
Meet Efua: The new goddess of R&B/Soul from Ghana

Meet Efua: The new goddess of R&B/Soul from Ghana

10th October 2020
Rex Omar tips Akosua Agyapong as brain behind Ama Rasta's GHAMRO fracas

Rex Omar tips Akosua Agyapong as brain behind Ama Rasta's GHAMRO fracas

13th January 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown