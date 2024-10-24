Sing Over Ghana 2024: A Call for Worship and Prayer Ahead of December 7 Election with Joe Mettle

As Ghana approaches a crucial period in its political journey, citizens are being called to unite in worship and prayer at Joe Mettle’s Sing Over Ghana 2024.

This significant event, scheduled for October 25-26, 2024, will take place at ICGC The Lord’s Tabernacle, Achimota-Abofu, starting at 6 PM on Friday and continuing through to Saturday.

Sing Over Ghana, a gathering focused on worship and intercession, has become a cornerstone event every election year, aiming to bring Ghanaians together to seek peace, unity, and God’s guidance for the nation.

With the theme inspired by Zephaniah 3:17—“The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves”—this year’s event promises to be a powerful time of reflection and prayer.

In a heartfelt invitation, the event’s organizers emphasized the importance of this gathering, stating: “Our purpose is simple yet profound: to remind ourselves that Ghana belongs to the Lord and to ask for His hand over our country’s future.

Together, we can build a unified foundation, strong enough to carry the hopes and dreams of every Ghanaian, both today and for generations to come.”

Sing Over Ghana is more than a call for prayer; it is an opportunity for Ghanaians—both at home and abroad—to come together and lift up their country in faith.

With the nation facing various challenges, this event serves as a reminder of the power of collective prayer, offering hope and seeking divine intervention for Ghana’s future.

The organizers are encouraging Ghanaians from all walks of life to join in this special time of worship and intercession, with a focus on peace, prosperity, and wisdom for the nation in the days leading up to the 2024 elections.

“Sing Over Ghana is not just an event but an opportunity to stand united in faith and purpose,” the organizers added, expressing their belief that the gathering will bring about a sense of renewal, peace, and the guidance needed for the road ahead.

Ghanaians and all those who hold the nation in their hearts are invited to participate, as the country comes together in prayer and worship, trusting in God’s mighty hand to move on behalf of the people.

