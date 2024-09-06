Danny Lampo, Article Wan, and Kweku Flick Set to Headline Proud in London: A Night of Afrobeat Excellence

The Afrobeat scene in London is about to witness a night like no other as the much-anticipated “Proud in London” event takes place on Saturday, September 14th, 2024.

This event, orchestrated by Bizzle Entertainment, promises to be a remarkable showcase of African music, headlined by some of Ghana’s most talented artists. Among them, Danny Lampo, the fast-rising Afrobeat sensation, stands out as the star of the night.

Event Details

– Date: Saturday, 14th September 2024

– Time:10 PM till late

– Venue: ProudCity, 1 Mark Lane, Opposite Fenchurch St Station, London EC3R 7AH

– Tickets: Available via Shoobs

Danny Lampo, whose music career has been on a meteoric rise, is set to bring his unique blend of Afrobeat and soulful rhythms to the heart of London. Known for his hit singles such as “Ebony” and “Where the Money Dey,” Danny Lampo has quickly become a household name within the Afrobeat community.

His sound, characterized by a seamless fusion of traditional African beats with contemporary influences, resonates deeply with audiences, both in his native Ghana and the international stage.

At “Proud in London,” Danny Lampo will be showcasing his exceptional talent and captivating stage presence, which have earned him a loyal fanbase and numerous accolades.

His ability to connect with the audience through his music and performances has made him one of the most exciting artists to watch in the Afrobeat genre.

While the event will also feature other prominent Ghanaian artists like Article Wan and Kweku Flick, Danny Lampo’s performance is highly anticipated as a highlight of the evening.

His journey in the music industry has been nothing short of inspirational, from his early days in the UK music scene to his rise as a recognized Afrobeat artist with an international following.

“Proud in London” is more than just another gig for Danny Lampo; it’s a celebration of his achievements and a platform to solidify his place among the greats in Afrobeat music.

The choice of ProudCity as the venue for this event adds to the prestige of the night. Located in the bustling heart of London, ProudCity is known for its top-notch facilities and vibrant atmosphere, making it the perfect stage for an artist of Danny Lampo’s caliber.

Attendees can expect a night filled with energy, great music, and a crowd ready to celebrate the best of Afrobeat.

Danny Lampo’s rise in the Afrobeat scene is a testament to his talent, hard work, and the universal appeal of his music. His songs, often reflecting themes of love, success, and the African experience, have struck a chord with listeners across the globe.

His performance at “Proud in London” is expected to be a show-stopping experience, showcasing not only his musical prowess but also his ability to command the stage and deliver an unforgettable performance.

For fans of Afrobeat and African music, this event is a must-attend. “Proud in London” offers a rare opportunity to see Danny Lampo live, alongside other talented artists, in a setting that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to secure yours via Shoobs and be part of this extraordinary night.

As Afrobeat continues to captivate audiences worldwide, Danny Lampo’s performance at “Proud in London” is set to be a defining moment in his career.

This event not only highlights the vibrancy of African music but also cements Danny Lampo’s status as one of the genre’s rising stars. Mark your calendars for September 14th, and get ready to experience the best of Afrobeat with Danny Lampo at the helm.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic