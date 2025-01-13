Sarkodie & Kweku Flick unite on anthemic new song ‘Messiah’

Sarkodie, Ghana’s hip-hop legend, has teamed up with rising star Kweku Flick on a new banger titled Messiah.

The track blends Sarkodie’s iconic rap delivery with Kweku Flick’s melodic flow, creating a powerful anthem that celebrates faith, success, and resilience.

Messiah is a bold declaration of triumph, with both artists sharing their personal journeys and experiences in overcoming adversity.

The song’s infectious beat and deep message are already resonating with fans, positioning Messiah as a must-listen hit in the Ghanaian music scene.