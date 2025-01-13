fbpx
Music

Sarkodie & Kweku Flick unite on anthemic new song ‘Messiah’

Messiah by Sarkodie featuring Kweku Flick is a powerful collaboration celebrating resilience, success, and overcoming challenges.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Sarkodie, Ghana’s hip-hop legend, has teamed up with rising star Kweku Flick on a new banger titled Messiah.

The track blends Sarkodie’s iconic rap delivery with Kweku Flick’s melodic flow, creating a powerful anthem that celebrates faith, success, and resilience.

Messiah is a bold declaration of triumph, with both artists sharing their personal journeys and experiences in overcoming adversity.

The song’s infectious beat and deep message are already resonating with fans, positioning Messiah as a must-listen hit in the Ghanaian music scene.

Cover Artwork: Messiah - Sarkodie ft. Kweku Flick
Cover Artwork: Messiah – Sarkodie ft. Kweku Flick
See also  Amerado Drops Powerful New Single "I Am Aware" Produced by MOG Beatz

You Might Also Like

Joyce Blessing teams up with King Paluta for ‘Correct’

Stonebwoy drops fiery new single ‘Tourcher’

OT n Aiges release Christmas song, Santa Claus

Inside Look: Epic Revival Concert in Accra By Kweku Smoke

Celebrating Love: Maya Blu drops new track ‘Hail You’ following split rumors

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article Bethel Revival Choir Bethel Revival Choir’s ‘Ewe Choral Medley’ elevates the Spirit
Next Article Cover Artwork: Messiah - Sarkodie ft. Kweku Flick 2025 Week 2: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

President Mahama. Photo Credit: Manuel Photos
5 Innovative Solutions for the Creative Industry NDC Can Provide
Culture
Rap Queen Eno Barony
New Album: ‘No Manual’ by Eno Barony is here!
Music
Immortal Amerado
I deserve 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year – Amerado
News
Amerado
Amerado delivers unfiltered bars with bold energy on ‘Angry’
Music
Black Sherif
Lord I’m Amazed: Black Sherif’s new video takes viewers on a journey
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: Messiah - Sarkodie ft. Kweku Flick
2025 Week 2: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Nana Fofie. Photo Credit: Instagram
“Love Deeply…”: Nana Fofie Swims in Feelings
Anzor Alem. Photo Credit: Anzor Alem
Anzor Alem Postpones Highly Anticipated Debut Album
Africa
Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton’s ‘Perfect God’ brings heartfelt message to the masses
Music
Klu. Photo Credit: X
Klu hints at new album “Trade Affairs: Growing Pains”
News

Popular

Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News
Rapper Kweku Smoke
The Revival is here! Kweku Smoke to hold concert on December 18th
News