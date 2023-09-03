fbpx
Tonight! Chayuta unveils new single at superb listening party

2 mins ago

Rising music sensation Chayuta took center stage at The Big Leagues in Osu for a memorable listening party, introducing the world to her latest masterpiece, “Tonight.”

This new single is a delightful fusion of the vibrant Amapiano genre and Chayuta’s enchanting vocals, promising to captivate a global audience.

The soirée, attended by an impressive array of personalities including Chayuta’s family and friends, esteemed media personnel, prominent sports figures, and key players from the music industry gathered to celebrate the budding artist’s musical journey.

Nayasa Records, the record label instrumental in Chayuta’s ascent, expressed their deep appreciation for the singer’s talents and the remarkable journey that led to this momentous collaboration.

Despite numerous delays and challenges, their unwavering commitment to nurturing Chayuta’s talent has borne fruit, evident in the sheer brilliance of “Tonight.”

Chayuta’s “Tonight” is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music scene, serving as a testament to the power of determination and destiny in the world of music.

With her soulful voice and the Amapiano groove, Chayuta is unquestionably an artist on the rise, and “Tonight” is the song that will take her to a global stage.

