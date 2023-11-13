Fancy Gadam Reveals the Secrets Behind His Epic Tamale Sports Stadium Show in 2016

Fancy Gadam, the celebrated Ghanaian music sensation, also known as Mujahid Ahmed Bello in the entertainment realm, has disclosed the behind-the-scenes endeavors that led to the remarkable feat of packing the Tamale Sports Stadium in 2016—a pivotal milestone in his musical journey.

The ‘Commando’ hitmaker disclosed that it took four years of meticulous preparation to turn the dream of a packed stadium into reality in May, 2016.

The versatile cronner, known for his unique blend of Afrobeat and traditional Northern Ghanaian sounds, explained that the journey was not just about musical prowess but also about strategic planning and community engagement.

Responding to the question of how he solely filled the Tamale Sports stadium in an interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, Fancy Gandam, asserted that it was quite difficult to break through the five northern regions due to language barrier even though he hails from the North.

According to him, he needed to change the narrative and break the barrier through vigorous preparations since his dialect varied from the others until he finally did it.

“I started this music journey, not today. Before I was able to fill the Tamale sports stadium, it took me 4 years to be able to even break through my comfort zone because you know, the North is very big. We have five northern regions now, and these various places do not speak my dialect.

They speak different languages. Speaking ‘Dagbani’ and being able to break through these places took me 4 years,” he recounted.

Upon the release of his first album in 2010, the award-winning singer said he assessed himself to identify how he could win the hearts of all people in the North, although he was vastly accepted in his region, Northern region.

He revealed that He made it a priority to be first recognised by his people, believing that it could be a better way to penetrate the Ghanaian music market across the whole country.

Fancy Gandam further recounted how his first show in the Upper West Regional Capital, Wa, flopped with only seventeen attendees, despite his popularity in Tamale.

He divulged that it was heartbreaking, but he persisted and endured everything, knowing that such situations were bound to happen to him as an artist, which he had to confront. He grabbed the opportunity to prove his worth to the few who attended and proved his dexterity.

Based on the intriguing performance, the seventeen attendees helped promote his work to their fellow indigenes, enabling his publicity within the Upper West.

“I was thinking I was very big in the North due to my fame in Tamale, so I can venture into these places, not knowing that when you’re big in some places, it doesn’t mean you’re big everywhere.

So, my first show in the Upper West, that is the UDS in Wa, I had about 17 people who came to the show,” he averred.

