Alexandrah Releases Highly Anticipated Worship Ballad “I Need Your Presence” – Listen/Watch Here NOW!!!

Gospel music enthusiasts around the world are in for a spiritual treat as celebrated worship leader Alexandrah releases her latest single, “I Need Your Presence.”

This soul-stirring worship ballad is currently out on YouTube, promising to touch hearts and uplift spirits.

“I Need Your Presence” is a heartfelt plea for the manifest presence of the Holy Spirit, capturing the essence of seeking a deeper connection with God.

Alexandrah’s powerful vocals and emotive delivery create an atmosphere of reverence and adoration, making this single a prayer companion for believers and music lovers alike.

This release marks a significant moment in Alexandrah’s musical journey, showcasing her growth as an artist and her unwavering commitment to spreading the message of hope and faith through her music.

“I Need Your Presence” is more than just a song; it is an invitation to experience the transformative power of worship.

Fans and followers are encouraged to subscribe to Alexandrah’s YouTube channel and follow/stream on all major online music platforms to be among the first to experience this captivating worship ballad.

For more updates and exclusive content, follow Alexandrah on her social media platforms.

About Alexandrah:

Alexandrah is a renowned gospel artist known for her dynamic vocal range and passionate worship leading.

With a mission to inspire and connect people through music, Alexandrah continues to be a beacon of light in the gospel music industry.

Watch official music video for ALEXANDRAH’s I Need Your Presence:

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic