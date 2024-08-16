fbpx
Top Stories

Alexandrah Releases Highly Anticipated Worship Ballad “I Need Your Presence” – Listen/Watch Here NOW!!!

Join Alexandrah in Seeking a Deeper Connection with God - Listen

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 6 hours ago
1 minute read
Screenshot

Gospel music enthusiasts around the world are in for a spiritual treat as celebrated worship leader Alexandrah releases her latest single, “I Need Your Presence.”

This soul-stirring worship ballad is currently out on YouTube, promising to touch hearts and uplift spirits.

“I Need Your Presence” is a heartfelt plea for the manifest presence of the Holy Spirit, capturing the essence of seeking a deeper connection with God.

Related Articles

Alexandrah’s powerful vocals and emotive delivery create an atmosphere of reverence and adoration, making this single a prayer companion for believers and music lovers alike.

This release marks a significant moment in Alexandrah’s musical journey, showcasing her growth as an artist and her unwavering commitment to spreading the message of hope and faith through her music.

“I Need Your Presence” is more than just a song; it is an invitation to experience the transformative power of worship.

Fans and followers are encouraged to subscribe to Alexandrah’s YouTube channel and follow/stream on all major online music platforms to be among the first to experience this captivating worship ballad.

For more updates and exclusive content, follow Alexandrah on her social media platforms.

About Alexandrah:

Alexandrah is a renowned gospel artist known for her dynamic vocal range and passionate worship leading.

With a mission to inspire and connect people through music, Alexandrah continues to be a beacon of light in the gospel music industry.

Watch official music video for ALEXANDRAH’s I Need Your Presence:

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 6 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo.

2022 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

3rd July 2022
Who's the 'Criminal' in Bisa Kdei's new song? Listen here to know!

Who’s the ‘Criminal’ in Bisa Kdei’s new song? Listen here to know!

12th November 2022
Medikal granted GHS 100k bail; loses MTN gig to Kuami Eugene

Medikal granted GHS 100k bail; loses MTN gig to Kuami Eugene

26th October 2021

Ghana Music Awards Europe Announces Full List of Diaspora Nominees

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 32 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown