Prophet Joseph Atarah Spreads Message of Salvation in New Single “Believe”

Ghanaian gospel artist and leader of Believers Grace Crown Ministry International, Prophet Joseph Atarah, is inspiring faith and hope through his latest single, “Believe.”

Produced by renowned sound engineer Kaywa, the song serves as an uplifting anthem for those facing life’s toughest challenges. Stream/Download on preferred platform HERE!

In “Believe,” Prophet Atarah aims to remind listeners of the power of faith, even when circumstances seem overwhelming.

Reflecting on the hardships that often cause people to lose hope, he emphasizes that these moments are tests of endurance and spiritual strength. “Life can get difficult, but with unwavering faith and fasting, anything is possible,” he stated in a recent interview.

Listen to Believe by Prophet Joseph Atarah on Apple Music

The track, which has already garnered attention from gospel music lovers, calls on believers to trust in God’s timing and maintain their hope through prayer and dedication. Atarah’s message is simple yet profound: even in the darkest times, faith can lead to transformation.

Known as the ‘Singing-Prophet’, Atarah has consistently used his platform to inspire his followers, blending his role as a preacher with his music career. He encourages listeners not only to absorb the message of “Believe” but to share it with others, spreading hope within their communities.

Listen to Believe by Prophet Joseph Atarah on Audiomack

The official video for “Believe” is now available on YouTube, and the song can also be streamed on Audiomack. Prophet Joseph Atarah continues to solidify his presence in the gospel music scene with powerful messages of faith, resilience, and divine intervention.

Stream/Download on preferred platform HERE! Watch the official video for “Believe” below:

Watch Believe by Prophet Joseph Atarah

Prophet Joseph Atarah – Believe. Credit: YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic