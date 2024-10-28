Eno Barony Challenges Beauty Norms Again with New Single “BOOZEN”

After making waves with her empowering 2019 hit Heavy Load, Ghanaian rap sensation Eno Barony has returned with a new single, BOOZEN.

Known for championing body positivity and self-confidence, Eno Barony is once again addressing societal beauty standards, this time focusing on men’s attraction to full-figured women.

BOOZEN—a title derived from a popular slang for “heavy” or “big”—is a track off her upcoming album, No Manual. With BOOZEN, Eno aims to create yet another anthem of empowerment, especially for plus-size women, celebrating self-love and breaking stereotypes in a society that often promotes narrow beauty ideals.

Fans have come to expect Eno Barony’s strong messages and unique lyrical delivery, and BOOZEN promises to resonate widely, offering a refreshing take on body confidence and self-acceptance.

Her previous hit, Heavy Load, remains popular for its celebration of body diversity, and BOOZEN is set to reinforce Eno’s commitment to giving a voice to topics often left out in mainstream music.

With this latest single, Eno Barony continues to carve her space as a voice of empowerment, pushing boundaries in both the Ghanaian music scene and beyond.

