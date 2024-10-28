fbpx
Top Stories

Eno Barony Challenges Beauty Norms Again with New Single “BOOZEN”

New Single "BOOZEN" Set to Spark Conversations on Body Confidence and Beauty Standards

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
Eno Barony Challenges Beauty Norms Again with New Single "BOOZEN"
Eno Barony Challenges Beauty Norms Again with New Single "BOOZEN". Photo Credit: Eno Barony/IG

After making waves with her empowering 2019 hit Heavy Load, Ghanaian rap sensation Eno Barony has returned with a new single, BOOZEN.

Known for championing body positivity and self-confidence, Eno Barony is once again addressing societal beauty standards, this time focusing on men’s attraction to full-figured women.

BOOZEN—a title derived from a popular slang for “heavy” or “big”—is a track off her upcoming album, No Manual. With BOOZEN, Eno aims to create yet another anthem of empowerment, especially for plus-size women, celebrating self-love and breaking stereotypes in a society that often promotes narrow beauty ideals.

Related Articles

Fans have come to expect Eno Barony’s strong messages and unique lyrical delivery, and BOOZEN promises to resonate widely, offering a refreshing take on body confidence and self-acceptance.

Her previous hit, Heavy Load, remains popular for its celebration of body diversity, and BOOZEN is set to reinforce Eno’s commitment to giving a voice to topics often left out in mainstream music.

With this latest single, Eno Barony continues to carve her space as a voice of empowerment, pushing boundaries in both the Ghanaian music scene and beyond.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

'Unpressured' Sarkodie welcomed in Kenya as Arnold & Reggie Rockstone hold opposing views on his 'No Support' comment

‘Unpressured’ Sarkodie welcomed in Kenya as Arnold & Reggie Rockstone hold opposing views on his ‘No Support’ comment

24th August 2021
Country Side by Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif

2023 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

12th March 2023
KobbySalm calls for the creation of an Urban Gospel category following VGMA nomination

KobbySalm calls for the creation of an Urban Gospel category following VGMA nomination

23rd April 2021
Irene Logan debunks claims of being arrogant, exposes Gyo Gyimah

Irene Logan debunks claims of being arrogant, exposes Gyo Gyimah

8th November 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown