Kay Bryn breaks out with ‘Far From Original’: A genre-bending album

Rising star Kay Bryn is set to make waves with the release of his highly anticipated debut album, Far From Original.

This project promises to be a bold statement of his unique sound and lyrical prowess.

The album, which carries a Parental Advisory warning for explicit content, reflects the highs, lows, and raw realities of life, crafted with diverse sonic influences.

Far From Original showcases a dynamic lineup of 11 tracks, each offering a fresh perspective on modern Afrobeat, hip-hop, and highlife sounds.

Tracklist for Far From Original Album

Kay Bryn collaborates with some of the most innovative producers in the industry to bring this vision to life.

The album opens with “Casanova” and closes with the emotive “Daada Doodo,” taking listeners on a journey through love, ambition, and resilience.

With tracks like “The Hustle” and “Chop Life,” Kay Bryn addresses life’s dualities—grinding for success and celebrating victories. His fusion of infectious beats, heartfelt lyrics, and dynamic rhythms will appeal to both local and international audiences.

Far From Original is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Audiomack.

Listen to Far From Original by Kay Bryn

Kay Bryn, based in the UK, is a burgeoning artist whose sound blends the best of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and highlife, creating a distinctive voice in Ghana’s evolving music scene both at home and abroad.

With Far From Original, Kay Bryn is ready to leave a lasting mark on the industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic