Lyrics: Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky feat. Kuami Eugene

i do you well o o my love

but you play me broke my heart for quarter o my love

i used to follow body

when other guys are touching body

you can pack and go

you think say now you dey on top

i do plenty plenty donkey job for you oo my love

i used to follow body

when other guys are touching body

you can pack and go

if you leave me na your case

i no go follow you again

low-key low-key broken heart no go catch me

my head no go nack me

i no be hear

if you leave me na your case

i no go follow you again

low-key low-key broken heart no go catch me

my head no go nack me

i no be for hear

no be you say we go dey together

no be you say we go leave forever

oo my dear you don’t remember

i follow follow you follow you baby

follow you baby

why you do me like that

my mama tell me say don’t go there but I don go there so I get problem

a na me dey here

i follow follow you follow you baby

follow you baby

why you do me like that

you do me like that

if you leave me na your case

i no go follow you again

low-key low-key broken heart no go catch me

my head no go nack me

i no be for hear

if you leave me na your case

i no go follow you again

low-key low-key broken heart no go catch me

my head no go nack me

i no be for hear