Lyrics: Psalm 23 by Stonebwoy
Oh Jah never leave I know
Unu listen me now don
Yeah
A me did tell them say fi look pon me thing yow
Now dem see it clearly it a buss the world
Now them can’t take my fire
A hate alone them a bring to me table yeah
Nuff a them a hypocrite and vampire
Just true me a speed up them want to buss me tire
Them see me a take over the entire
If me retire, who ago burn fire
No matter what them hate we for
None a them coulda wipe out rasta name
Inna di ghetto we are chanting psalm
Psalm 23 then we touch ah road
Before we touch the road
Psalm 23 before we touch the road yeah
Before we touch the road
Psalm 23 before we touch the road
When them be battling
And struggling
And heckling
And tussling
I will be trusting in Jah
When them be tackling
And giggling
And never serious about a thing
One thing me do…
Me never inna no doubting thing yeah
Man believe inna me destiny yeah
A that me use and get the Eden insane
Them man deh must be weak blind and lame
No matter what them hate we for
None a them coulda wipe out rasta name
Inna di ghetto we are chanting psalm
Psalm 23 then we touch ah road
Before we touch the road
Psalm 23 before we touch the road yeah
Before we touch the road
Psalm 23 before we touch the road
No matter what them hate we for
None a them coulda wipe out rasta name
Inna di ghetto we are chanting psalm
Psalm 23 then we touch ah road
Before we touch the road
Psalm 23 before we touch the road yeah
Before we touch the road
Psalm 23 before we touch the road
Before we touch the road
Psalm 23 before we touch the road yeah
Before we touch the road
Psalm 23 before we touch the road
Psalm 23 before we touch the road
Before we touch the road
Psalm 23 before we touch the road
Psalm 23
Psalm 23
Psalm 23