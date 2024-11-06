Lyrics: Psalm 23 by Stonebwoy

Oh Jah never leave I know

Unu listen me now don

Yeah

A me did tell them say fi look pon me thing yow

Now dem see it clearly it a buss the world

Now them can’t take my fire

A hate alone them a bring to me table yeah

Nuff a them a hypocrite and vampire

Just true me a speed up them want to buss me tire

Them see me a take over the entire

If me retire, who ago burn fire

No matter what them hate we for

None a them coulda wipe out rasta name

Inna di ghetto we are chanting psalm

Psalm 23 then we touch ah road

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road yeah

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road

When them be battling

And struggling

And heckling

And tussling

I will be trusting in Jah

When them be tackling

And giggling

And never serious about a thing

One thing me do…

Me never inna no doubting thing yeah

Man believe inna me destiny yeah

A that me use and get the Eden insane

Them man deh must be weak blind and lame

No matter what them hate we for

None a them coulda wipe out rasta name

Inna di ghetto we are chanting psalm

Psalm 23 then we touch ah road

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road yeah

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road

No matter what them hate we for

None a them coulda wipe out rasta name

Inna di ghetto we are chanting psalm

Psalm 23 then we touch ah road

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road yeah

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road yeah

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road

Psalm 23

Psalm 23

Psalm 23