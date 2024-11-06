fbpx
Lyrics

Lyrics: Psalm 23 by Stonebwoy

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Up & Runnin6 by Stonebwoy
Up & Runnin6 by Stonebwoy

Oh Jah never leave I know

Unu listen me now don

Yeah

Related Articles

A me did tell them say fi look pon me thing yow

Now dem see it clearly it a buss the world

Now them can’t take my fire

A hate alone them a bring to me table yeah

Nuff a them a hypocrite and vampire

Just true me a speed up them want to buss me tire

Them see me a take over the entire

If me retire, who ago burn fire

No matter what them hate we for

None a them coulda wipe out rasta name

Inna di ghetto we are chanting psalm

Psalm 23 then we touch ah road

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road yeah

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road

When them be battling

And struggling

And heckling

And tussling

I will be trusting in Jah

When them be tackling

And giggling

And never serious about a thing

One thing me do…

Me never inna no doubting thing yeah

Man believe inna me destiny yeah

A that me use and get the Eden insane

Them man deh must be weak blind and lame

No matter what them hate we for

None a them coulda wipe out rasta name

Inna di ghetto we are chanting psalm

Psalm 23 then we touch ah road

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road yeah

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road

No matter what them hate we for

None a them coulda wipe out rasta name

Inna di ghetto we are chanting psalm

Psalm 23 then we touch ah road

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road yeah

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road yeah

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road

Before we touch the road

Psalm 23 before we touch the road

Psalm 23

Psalm 23

Psalm 23

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Poll: Which event are you attending?

Poll: Which of these events are you attending?

20th December 2021
Show Me Love by Ashley Chuks feat. Kuami Eugene

2019 Week 23: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

9th June 2019
Want Me by OV feat. Stonebwoy

Audio: Want Me by OV feat. Stonebwoy

1st February 2019
Relive Stonebwoy's epic VGMA performance after his return & bagging 3 awards!

Relive Stonebwoy’s epic VGMA performance after his return & bagging 3 awards!

10th May 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown