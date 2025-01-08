fbpx
Music

Stonebwoy drops fiery new single ‘Tourcher’

Stonebwoy drops ‘Tourcher,’ an anthem that blends Afrobeat rhythms with gritty dancehall energy, proving his place in the global music scene.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Stonebwoy has unleashed his latest single, Tourcher, an electrifying dancehall anthem that pulsates with undeniable energy.

The track fuses the intensity of Afrobeat rhythms with raw, gritty dancehall sounds, creating a blend that both reflects and challenges the current trends in African music.

As a trailblazer in the genre, Stonebwoy continues to prove his influence, pushing boundaries while staying true to his roots.

Tourcher marks yet another bold statement from an artist whose sound continues to evolve, making waves both locally and globally.

See also  Single: Your Body by Stonebwoy

You Might Also Like

Celestine Donkor ushers in 2025 with uplifting song, ‘Something New’

Aboniki Flow: Medikal’s latest rap masterpiece drops

BHIM Festival 2024: Stonebwoy’s Epic Music Bash at La Palm Royal Beach

Stonebwoy & Spice release ‘Jiggle & Whine’ video

Yaa Frimpong shares her faith Journey in ‘Glory In The Highest’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article President Mahama. Photo Credit: Manuel Photos 5 Innovative Solutions for the Creative Industry NDC Can Provide
Next Article Hotshot King Paluta King Paluta drops groundbreaking album ‘Give Time Some Time’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

African Music Week
African Music Week launches in Accra with big plans for 2025 Festival
News
President Mahama. Photo Credit: Manuel Photos
5 Innovative Solutions for the Creative Industry NDC Can Provide
Culture
Multiple award-winning Ghanaian artist Amerado. Photo Credit: MicBurnerz Music
Ghanaian Music Sensation Amerado Thrills Fans at My Motherland 2.0 Concert in Ejisu
News
Wash by Shatta Wale
2025 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Culture curator DJ Nayiram.
DJ Nayiram: A cultural curator bringing Ghana’s sound to the world
Discovery
- Advertisement -

Latest

Zormizor (Asabone) by DopeNation
2024 Week 52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
The Outside - Photo Credit Anamua
Oasis Collective: “The Outside” For Industry and Ministry Growth
Detty Rave - "Red and White Noise (RAW)".
Detty Rave 2024: Ghana’s Night of Stars and Beats
News
Malaïka. Photo Credit: Malaika Aryee-Boi
Malaïka: Exploring A Sound That Is Soft, Honest & Free
Interviews
Highlife star Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata wows fans with electrifying Made In Taadi Concert
News

Popular

Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News
Rapper Kweku Smoke
The Revival is here! Kweku Smoke to hold concert on December 18th
News