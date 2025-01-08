Stonebwoy drops fiery new single ‘Tourcher’

Stonebwoy has unleashed his latest single, Tourcher, an electrifying dancehall anthem that pulsates with undeniable energy.

The track fuses the intensity of Afrobeat rhythms with raw, gritty dancehall sounds, creating a blend that both reflects and challenges the current trends in African music.

As a trailblazer in the genre, Stonebwoy continues to prove his influence, pushing boundaries while staying true to his roots.

Tourcher marks yet another bold statement from an artist whose sound continues to evolve, making waves both locally and globally.