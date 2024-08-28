Nigerian Director TG Omori Receives Kidney Donation from Brother After Battling Health Challenges – Full Details HERE!

Acclaimed Nigerian music video director TG Omori has received a kidney from his brother, marking a pivotal moment in his ongoing battle with serious health issues.

The director, known for his work with top artists like Asake, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and Rema, shared the news on social media, highlighting the profound impact of his brother’s selfless act.

Omori’s health challenges have been ongoing for over a year, including a failed kidney transplant attempt at St. Nicolas Hospital in Lagos.

In a heartfelt message on X, he expressed his gratitude and the emotional weight of the experience:

“Yesterday, my only brother gave me one of his kidneys so I could live again.” He also reflected on his multiple trips to the operating room, noting, “Went into this theater 3 times, wasn’t just destined to die today.”

His announcement has sparked an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry.

Many have taken to social media to offer prayers and well wishes for his recovery, acknowledging not just his contributions to the music industry but also the strength he has shown during this difficult time.

This life-saving donation highlights the critical importance of family and the sacrifices made in times of need, adding a deeply personal chapter to TG Omori’s life story as he continues his journey of recovery.

