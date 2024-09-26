Singer-Songwriter & Poet Nue Sam, Embraces Love & Heritage In New Single “Ungenzani”

In celebration of South Africa’s vibrant Heritage Day, acclaimed singer-songwriter and poet Nue Sam has released her much-anticipated single, Ungenzani. Hailing from KwaHlathi, Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, Nue Sam (born Nosipho Khuzwayo) brings her Zulu heritage and powerful storytelling to life, reflecting the unity, diversity, and pride that define South Africa’s national identity.

Ungenzani, meaning “what are you doing to me?” explores the exhilarating, early stages of romantic love. “The song has a very traditional Maskandi touch, which is key to how I celebrate my culture as a Zulu woman,” says Nue Sam. “It’s a reflection of those moments when you ask yourself if it’s possible to love someone this deeply.”

While the song is written in isiZulu, Ungenzani transcends language, blending the rich oral traditions of African storytelling with modern rhythms. Nue Sam’s sound celebrates both the past and present, honoring the essence of Zulu culture while remaining relatable to people from all backgrounds. In doing so, she embodies the spirit of Heritage Month, which not only highlights Nguni traditions but also embraces the wide spectrum of South African cultures.

Listen to the single here

Heritage Month is a time to recognize the diversity of South Africa’s ethnic groups, and Ungenzani beautifully reflects this through music that resonates with universal emotions. “Love is a language we all speak,” she explains. “Regardless of the language of a song, its melodies can tell a story that connects us all.”

Nue Sam’s journey from her humble beginnings to becoming one of South Africa’s most celebrated voices is a testament to her perseverance and deep cultural roots. Starting in 2017 by sharing spoken-word performances on social media, her talent caught the attention of industry greats like BET Award-winning artist Sjava (Masiyeke). This breakthrough led to her rising prominence, including collaborations with renowned artists such as Buhlebendalo, Mlindo the Vocalist, Josiah De Disciple, and Blxckie.

Her earlier works, including the EP Sipho and debut album Nokhanyisa, showcased her versatility, blending traditional a cappella poetry with contemporary influences. With Ungenzani, Nue Sam continues to push creative boundaries, offering a heartfelt take on African love stories rooted in cultural pride and identity.

Ungenzani is now available on all streaming platforms, offering listeners a soulful celebration of South Africa’s rich cultural richness.

