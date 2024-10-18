Amapiano’s Biggest Names Collaborate With House Music Legends On ‘AMAPIANO TO IBIZA’, Out Now

Global dance music is set for a groundbreaking moment with the release of ‘Amapiano To Ibiza’, a genre-defining EP that merges two worlds: the pulsating rhythms of South Africa’s Amapiano and the timeless classics of Ibiza’s iconic House music scene, out now via Armada Music, the world’s leading independent dance label, in partnership with Warner Music Africa and Africori, bringing together dance music’s biggest names for a unique collaboration.

Honouring Amapiano’s House music roots, this first-of-its-kind project reinterprets legendary Ibiza tracks through the innovative lens of Amapiano’s signature sound, introducing a fresh global perspective. Featuring Amapiano heavyweights such as DBN Gogo, Major League DJz, Yumbs, 2wo Bunnies, and Rosey Gold, the EP reimagines timeless classics from House music titans like Dennis Ferrer, Afro Medusa, Blaze, and Inner City. This EP is not just a rework—it’s a cultural exchange, delivering something familiar yet refreshingly new for fans across the globe.

The focus track, a stunning remix of Afro Medusa’s classic ‘Pasilda’ by South African producer Yumbs, transforms the 1999 Latin House hit into a jazz-infused Amapiano anthem. With its laid-back, soulful vibe, Yumbs’ remix of ‘Pasilda’ perfectly bridges cultural sounds, making it a must-listen for both the dancefloor and intimate gatherings.

Also featured on the EP is a smooth, laidback rework of B15 Project’s UK garage classic ‘Girls Like Us’ by South African tastemakers Blaqnick and Masterblaq, blending the deep, rolling basslines of Amapiano with the vibrant energy of the Crissy D’s unmistakable vocal.

The EP also includes four previously released singles, each a unique reimagining of a House music classic:

Inner City’s ‘Big Fun’ gets an electrifying Amapiano twist from 2wo Bunnies, Thuto The Human, and Jay Music, fusing the classic’s euphoric energy with South Africa’s deep, log-drum-driven beats.

Blaze & Barbara Tucker’s timeless anthem ‘Most Precious Love’ is reimagined by Major League DJz and Luudadeejay, transforming it into an infectious, groove-filled track full of deep basslines and rhythmic percussions.

Dennis Ferrer’s Ibiza hit ‘Touched The Sky’ receives a contemporary update by DBN Gogo, Effected, and Triple X Da Ghost, maintaining its soulful vocals while injecting Amapiano’s syncopated rhythms for an all-new dancefloor experience.

Rosey Gold and Jay Music breathe new life into Human Resource’s 1991 rave classic ‘Dominator’, infusing it with heavy Amapiano log drums and melodic percussion, turning the high-energy original into an irresistibly dark, peak-time club anthem.

The EP launches with Afro Medusa’s Latin house hit ‘Pasilda’ which gets a chilled, soulful Amapiano remix by SA rising star Yumbs, blending rich, jazzy melodies with smooth rhythms for a nostalgic yet contemporary sound. Blaqnick & MasterBlaq fuse UK garage with Amapiano, reimagining B15 Project’s chart-topping ‘Girls Like Us’ into a smooth, sunshine anthem, putting Crissy D’s legendary vocal front and centre. DBN Gogo and Effected take Dennis Ferrer’s iconic 2005 deep house classic ‘Touched The Sky’ and infuse it with vibrant Amapiano rhythms, creating an emotive yet danceable track.

Next up is the stunning rework of ‘Most Precious Love’ by Major League DJz, who deliver a groove-laden, soulful Amapiano reinterpretation that pays homage to the house classic. 2wo Bunnies and Thuto The Human give Inner City’s iconic ‘Big Fun’ an Amapiano makeover, masterfully fusing the song’s original vocals and synths with Amapiano’s signature rolling log drums, deep basslines, and rhythmic percussion. Frequent collaborators. Rosey Gold and Jay Music deliver a high-octane Amapiano remix of Human Resource’s 1991 rave classic ‘Dominator’, which marked the birth of the new subgenre known as hardcore/gabber and has seen iterations from the likes of Patrick Topping and DJ Isaac over the years. Lastly, Inner City’s Detroit techno classic ‘Good Life’ is reimagined by Prechly and Guti BPM, injecting electrifying Amapiano energy into this uplifting anthem of joy and optimism.

A musical bridge between worlds, ‘Amapiano To Ibiza’ is more than just a collaboration; it is a tribute to Amapiano’s roots in House music.

