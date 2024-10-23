Unveiling Bee Gold: The Rising Star with a Unique Afrobeat Sound

Bee Gold is one of the fast rising Afrobeat stars with a sound that is as unique as it is exciting. Breaking out from Ogun State to the wider scene, Bee Gold’sstyle can be considered a fusion of Afrobeat and Dancehall. She draws her inspiration from her background as part of the choir and this has been infused into her style with her lyrics centered on romance, love and life.

Her present single Kolobi is a romantic tune that is bound to get you off your feet and dancing in no time. It has taken her city by storm and has announced her into the music scene as a star to be reckoned with.

Kolobi is Her second single with the first “For You” receiving positive audience and launching her into the music scene and this is definitely not going to be the last. With more sonorous music to come and an EP currently cooking, Bee Gold is a force that cannot be ignored in the industry and her sound is here to stay for a long time.

Cover Artwork: Kolobi – Bee Gold

