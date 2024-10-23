fbpx
African Music

Unveiling Bee Gold: The Rising Star with a Unique Afrobeat Sound

Discover the rising Afrobeat star Bee Gold, blending Afrobeat and Dancehall in a unique style. Listen to her hit single Kolobi and get ready to dance!

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 21 seconds ago
1 minute read
Bee Gold. Photo Credit: Bee Gold
Bee Gold. Photo Credit: Bee Gold

Bee Gold is one of the fast rising Afrobeat stars with a sound that is as unique as it is exciting. Breaking out from Ogun State to the wider scene, Bee Gold’sstyle can be considered a fusion of Afrobeat and Dancehall. She draws her inspiration from her background as part of the choir and this has been infused into her style with her lyrics centered on romance, love and life. 

Her present single Kolobi is a romantic tune that is bound to get you off your feet and dancing in no time. It has taken her city by storm and has announced her into the music scene as a star to be reckoned with.

Kolobi is Her second single with the first “For You” receiving positive audience and launching her into the music scene and this is definitely not going to be the last. With more sonorous music to come and an EP currently cooking, Bee Gold is a force that cannot be ignored in the industry and her sound is here to stay for a long time.

Related Articles
Cover Artwork: Kolobi - Bee Gold
Cover Artwork: Kolobi – Bee Gold

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 22 seconds ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Related Articles

Listen and fall in love with Premium’s mellow new single ‘Love Garden’ featuring Simple Don

Listen and fall in love with Premium’s mellow new single ‘Love Garden’ featuring Simple Don

18th September 2023
We join forces, we don't compete - Nathaniel Bassey on comparisons between Gospel acts

We join forces, we don't compete – Nathaniel Bassey on comparisons between Gospel acts

24th January 2020
Giver Of Good Things: Joseph Briggs releases debut song

Giver Of Good Things: Joseph Briggs releases debut song

9th June 2021
The day Nathaniel Bassey caused 'Jesus' to top Twitter trends!

The day Nathaniel Bassey caused ‘Jesus’ to top Twitter trends!

8th June 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown