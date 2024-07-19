fbpx
From Diaspora

Juls Scores Big with Music for Adidas-Arsenal Collaboration!

Adidas Hero Film Series: Music by Juls for Arsenal FC's Away Kit.

Multiple award-winning British-Ghanaian record producer Julian Nii Ayitey Adjin Nicco-Annan, widely known as Juls, recently took to social media to share his excitement about a notable achievement.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Juls announced that he composed the music for the new Adidas hero film series.

This series highlights the collaboration between Adidas Football and Labrum London for Arsenal Football Club’s 2024/25 away kit.

The partnership is a tribute to the strong ties between the club and the African diaspora in London and beyond.

The official unveiling includes a captivating short film shot in Freetown, Sierra Leone, featuring music produced by Juls.

He described this project as a significant milestone and an important moment for African culture and fashion.

