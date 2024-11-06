Jewel Owusu Teams Up With Filipino Pop Innovator Ena Mori For Evocative Single ‘Time Machine’

Melbourne/Naarm-based artist Jewel Owusu teams up with Manila’s rising pop innovator Ena Mori for their evocative new single, Time Machine ft. Ena Mori. The international collaboration celebrates their roots and a blend of cultures, with Owusu’s Filipino-Ghanaian heritage and Mori’s Filipino-Japanese background providing a rich cultural backdrop to the track.

Owusu has crafted a unique sound rooted in alternative pop, dance, and indie influences, steadily building her profile on the international stage. Following performances for Hojean’s Australian ‘Cherie’ tour, and Music Matters Singapore she is set to perform at Beyond The Valley NYE 2024. Time Machine serves as a personal reflection on time, memory, and the relationships that shape us.

Joining her on the track is Ena Mori, who brings her distinct and dynamic sound after a standout performance at Phoenix Central as part of SXSW Sydney. Known for her bold, genre-defying music, Mori recently received Billboard Philippines’ Rule Breaker Award at the inaugural Women in Music event and is set to perform at Clockenflap 2024 in Hong Kong, further solidifying her global presence.

Reflecting on the track, Jewel shares, “Time Machine is about coming to terms with the moments you didn’t fully appreciate those closest to you. It’s a reflection on your childlike self, the love you had to give, and the yearning to return to that open-hearted state. But it’s also a celebration and a reminder to hold your loved ones close and to tell them you love them at every opportunity… My mum inspired me to write this song”

Time Machine is a journey through nostalgia, longing, and the enduring power of connection. The song encourages listeners to look back on their lives, celebrating the moments and relationships that define them. In a world of distance, this collaboration reminds us that love and memory can bridge any gap, urging everyone to cherish the experiences that shape their lives.

Cover Artwork: Time Machine – Jewel Owusu X Ena Mori

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic