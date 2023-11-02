fbpx
Get ready for Ras Kuuku ‘Allow EP’: Pre-save Now!

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music
Get ready for Ras Kuuku's Allow EP: Pre-save Now!
Photo Credit: Ras Kuuku

Sensational artiste Ras Kuuku is ready to dazzle fans worldwide with his 3rd studio EP titled “Allow” to be dropped on 3rd November, 2023.

The EP features a remix to the hit track “Eye Ball”, which began as a piano composition and was transformed into an irresistible Afrobeats gem thanks to the collaboration with renowned Ghanaian music producers, CashKeysOnIt, Bozy Beats and IbeeOnDeBeats.

Following the success of his 4th studio album, “3 3 & 1,” Ras Kuuku partners with reggae and dancehall legend Samini on “Eye Ball,” making it a standout feature of the EP.

The EP comprises six sensational tracks, each complemented by four official music videos, promising an immersive audio-visual experience.

Ras Kuuku, known for his meaningful storytelling, addresses critical economic issues in the track “System Freeze” within the EP, demonstrating his deep love for his nation and its people.

Pre-save Allow EPhttps://mipromo.ffm.to/ras-kuuku-allow-ep

In a powerful message to the youth, he encourages them to maintain faith and seize the moment, emphasizing that time doesn’t wait for anyone.

As the countdown begins, Ras Kuuku eagerly prepares to unveil the “Allow” EP, offering a musical journey set to captivate audiences worldwide.

