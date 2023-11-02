Get ready for Ras Kuuku ‘Allow EP’: Pre-save Now!

Sensational artiste Ras Kuuku is ready to dazzle fans worldwide with his 3rd studio EP titled “Allow” to be dropped on 3rd November, 2023.

The EP features a remix to the hit track “Eye Ball”, which began as a piano composition and was transformed into an irresistible Afrobeats gem thanks to the collaboration with renowned Ghanaian music producers, CashKeysOnIt, Bozy Beats and IbeeOnDeBeats.

Following the success of his 4th studio album, “3 3 & 1,” Ras Kuuku partners with reggae and dancehall legend Samini on “Eye Ball,” making it a standout feature of the EP.

The EP comprises six sensational tracks, each complemented by four official music videos, promising an immersive audio-visual experience.

Ras Kuuku, known for his meaningful storytelling, addresses critical economic issues in the track “System Freeze” within the EP, demonstrating his deep love for his nation and its people.

Pre-save Allow EP – https://mipromo.ffm.to/ras-kuuku-allow-ep

In a powerful message to the youth, he encourages them to maintain faith and seize the moment, emphasizing that time doesn’t wait for anyone.

As the countdown begins, Ras Kuuku eagerly prepares to unveil the “Allow” EP, offering a musical journey set to captivate audiences worldwide.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic