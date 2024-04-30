fbpx
Daughters of Glorious Jesus grace Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 25th anniversary

Daughters Of Glorious Jesus delivered a stirring performance at the grand event.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus grace Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th anniversary. Photo Credit: Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Gospel music resonated as Daughters Of Glorious Jesus graced the Silver Jubilee celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reign of the Ashanti Kingdom.

The iconic trio delivered a stirring performance at the auspicious event, commemorating the Ashanti overlord’s 25th year on the throne.

Amidst a jubilant atmosphere, attendees were treated to the harmonious melodies and uplifting lyrics that have defined Daughters Of Glorious Jesus’ illustrious career.

Their performance added a spiritual dimension to the festivities, resonating deeply with the cultural and historical significance of the occasion.

Watch Ensuro (Fear Not) by Daughters Of Glorious Jesus

As dignitaries and guests gathered to honor Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the presence of Daughters Of Glorious Jesus underscored the importance of music in celebrating tradition and unity.

