Live Updates: 2024 TGMA Full List of Winners!

The wait is over! You voted and the results have finally been announced. Ghanamusic.com presents to you the 2024 full list of winners for the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Watch the 25th TGMA Live below:

Find below the list of TGMA 2024 winners and their respective categories they won in:

Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year

Amerado

Black Sherif

Medikal

Jay Bhad

King Paluta

Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Hiplife Song

Okyeame Kwame ft. King Paluta – Insha Allah

Jay Bahd ft. Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW – M’asesa

Oseikrom Sikani ft. Kwaku Smoke – Twatis

King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix

Guru – Ennui Nwanwa

Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Kweku DMC – Oh My Linda

Best Hiplife Song – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Highlife Artist

Abiana

Akwaboah

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene

FRA

Best Highlife Artiste – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Highlife Song

Camidoh – Adoley

Adina ft. Kofi Kinaata – Party

Amerado – Kweku Ananse*

Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi

Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling

Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking

Kelvyn Boy – Vero

Kuami Eugene – Yolo

FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori Atta – You dey Feel The Vibe

Wendy Shay – Africa Money

Best Highlife Song – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Hiphop Song

Lonely Road – O’Kenneth ft. Slim Kid

Otan – Sarkodie

Scar – Gyakie ft. JDee

Sowutuom – Medikal

Dear God – Strongman

Yaya – Black Sherif

Akatanii -Kweku Smoke

The Hardest – Amerado

Best HipHop Song of The Year – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best African Artiste

Temz

Rema

Asake

Burnaboy

Tyla

Davido

JZyNO

Best African Artiste – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Afrobeats Song

Likor – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy

Otello – Fancy Gadam ft. Kuami Eugene

Hossana – Banzy Banero

Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene

Monica – Kuami Eugene

Case Remix – Mr. Drew ft. Morphty

Goodsin – Olivetheboy

Best Afrobeats Song – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

Gyakie

Camidoh

KiDi

King Promise

Mr. Drew

Efya

Wendy Shay

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Music Video

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo

Wasted Eyes – Amaarae

Paradise – Black Sherif

Fate – Kuami Eugene

Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene

100% – Scott Evans

Oil In My Head – Black Sherif

Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke

Best Music Video – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Afropop Song

Super Super – Efya

Not God Rmx – Fameye ft. Stonebwoy

Rent Free – Gyakie

I Lied – KiDi

Terminator – King Promise

Bad Boy – Lasmid

Till We Die – Sarkodie ft. Ruger

Into the Future – Stonebwoy

Best Afropop Song – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Gospel Song

Tears of Joy – Patience Nyarko

Anuonyam – Mabel Okyere

Aseda – Nacee

Kaafo (Don’t Cry)– Perez Muzik

Mo – Piesie Esther

100% – Scott Evans

Say Amen – Diana Hamilton

Victory – Joyce Blessings

Best Gospel Song – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Gospel Artiste

Diana Hamilton

Joe Mettle

Joyce Blessing

Mabel Okyere

Nacee

Perez Muzik

Piesie Esther

Scott Evans

Best Gospel Artiste – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

International Collaboration of the Year

Scar – Gyakie & JBEE

Butta My Bread – JZyNo ft. Lasmid

Terminator – King Promise ft. Young John

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo

Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi

Wotowoto Seasoning – Odumodublvck ft. Black Sherif

Till We Die – Sarkodie ft. Ruger

Perfect Combi – King Promise ft. Gabzy

International Collaboration of the Year – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Reggae / Dancehall Song

Truth – DSL

Stubborn Souljah – Epixode

Effiakuma Love – Kofi Kinaata

San Bra – Samini

Stonebwoy – Non Stop

Eye Ball Rmx – Ras Kuuku ft. Samini

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Collaboration of the Year

Likor – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy

Lonely Road – O’Kenneth & XlimKid**

Case Rmx – Mr. Drew ft. Morphty

Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani ft. Kweku Smoke

Kwaku Ananse Remix – Amerado ft. Fameye

Yahitte Rmx – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene

You Dey Feel The Vibe – FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

My Darling – Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena

Best Collaboration of the Year – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Epixode

Ras Kuuku

Stonebwoy

Samini

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Female Vocal Performance

Adina – Baby

Abiana – Far Away

Niiella – Temple

Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands

TiTi Owusu – Make Me Believe

Lordina The Sopano – His Grace

Best Female Vocal Performance – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Male Vocal Performance

Perez Muzik – Kaafo (Don’t Cry)

Kyei Mensah – Gyedie

Kofi Karikari (Team Eternity) – You Are Great

Josh Blakk – Hankipanki

Camidoh – Brown Skin Girl

KiDi – I Lied

Best Male Vocal Performance – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best EP/Album of the Year

Taste of Africa – Abiana

Fountain Baby – Amaarae

Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene

Planning & Plotting – Medikal

5th Dimension – Stonebwoy

Best EP/Album of the Year – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year

Hossana – Banzy Banero

Yaya – Black Sherif

Scar – Gyakie & JBEE

Victory – Joyce Blessing

Likor – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy

Terminator – King Promise

Monica – Kuami Eugene

Case Remix – Mr. Drew ft. Morphty

Kweku Ananse – Amerado

Aseda – Nacee

Goodsin – OliveTheBoy

Otan – Sarkodie

Into the Future – Stonebwoy

Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Rap Performance

Amerado – The Hardest

Eno Barony – Warning

Fimfim – Boasiako

Lyrical Joe – 5th August 7

Medikal – We Made It

Sarkodie – Otan

Strongman – Dear God

Best Rap Performance – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Best Songwriter of the Year

Perez Musik – Kaafo (Don’t Cry)

Fameye – Not God

DSL – Truth

Sarkodie – Otan

Akwaboah – Asikyire

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo

Best Songwriter of the Year – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

New Artiste of the Year

Banzy Banero

DSL

King Paluta

Maya Blu

Olivetheboy

Oseikrom Sikani

New Artiste of the Year – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Record of the Year

Amaarae – Recless & Sweet

Abiana – Far Away

Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft. Angelique Kidjo

Josh Blakk Iyawo

Joe Mettle – Me Dan Wo ft. Kweku Teye

Efya – My Helper (Oluwa)

Record of the Year – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif

King Promise

Kuami Eugune

Nacee

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Artiste of the Year – Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic