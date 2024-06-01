Top Stories
Live Updates: 2024 TGMA Full List of Winners!
All hail Ghana's latest TGMA winners!
The wait is over! You voted and the results have finally been announced. Ghanamusic.com presents to you the 2024 full list of winners for the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
Watch the 25th TGMA Live below:
Find below the list of TGMA 2024 winners and their respective categories they won in:
Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year
- Amerado
- Black Sherif
- Medikal
- Jay Bhad
- King Paluta
Best Hiplife Song
- Okyeame Kwame ft. King Paluta – Insha Allah
- Jay Bahd ft. Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW – M’asesa
- Oseikrom Sikani ft. Kwaku Smoke – Twatis
- King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix
- Guru – Ennui Nwanwa
- Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Kweku DMC – Oh My Linda
Best Highlife Artist
- Abiana
- Akwaboah
- Kofi Kinaata
- Kuami Eugene
- FRA
Best Highlife Song
- Camidoh – Adoley
- Adina ft. Kofi Kinaata – Party
- Amerado – Kweku Ananse*
- Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi
- Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling
- Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking
- Kelvyn Boy – Vero
- Kuami Eugene – Yolo
- FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori Atta – You dey Feel The Vibe
- Wendy Shay – Africa Money
Best Hiphop Song
- Lonely Road – O’Kenneth ft. Slim Kid
- Otan – Sarkodie
- Scar – Gyakie ft. JDee
- Sowutuom – Medikal
- Dear God – Strongman
- Yaya – Black Sherif
- Akatanii -Kweku Smoke
- The Hardest – Amerado
Best African Artiste
- Temz
- Rema
- Asake
- Burnaboy
- Tyla
- Davido
- JZyNO
Best Afrobeats Song
- Likor – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy
- Otello – Fancy Gadam ft. Kuami Eugene
- Hossana – Banzy Banero
- Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene
- Monica – Kuami Eugene
- Case Remix – Mr. Drew ft. Morphty
- Goodsin – Olivetheboy
Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste
- Gyakie
- Camidoh
- KiDi
- King Promise
- Mr. Drew
- Efya
- Wendy Shay
Best Music Video
- Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
- Wasted Eyes – Amaarae
- Paradise – Black Sherif
- Fate – Kuami Eugene
- Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene
- 100% – Scott Evans
- Oil In My Head – Black Sherif
- Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke
Best Afropop Song
- Super Super – Efya
- Not God Rmx – Fameye ft. Stonebwoy
- Rent Free – Gyakie
- I Lied – KiDi
- Terminator – King Promise
- Bad Boy – Lasmid
- Till We Die – Sarkodie ft. Ruger
- Into the Future – Stonebwoy
Best Gospel Song
- Tears of Joy – Patience Nyarko
- Anuonyam – Mabel Okyere
- Aseda – Nacee
- Kaafo (Don’t Cry)– Perez Muzik
- Mo – Piesie Esther
- 100% – Scott Evans
- Say Amen – Diana Hamilton
- Victory – Joyce Blessings
Best Gospel Artiste
- Diana Hamilton
- Joe Mettle
- Joyce Blessing
- Mabel Okyere
- Nacee
- Perez Muzik
- Piesie Esther
- Scott Evans
International Collaboration of the Year
- Scar – Gyakie & JBEE
- Butta My Bread – JZyNo ft. Lasmid
- Terminator – King Promise ft. Young John
- Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
- Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi
- Wotowoto Seasoning – Odumodublvck ft. Black Sherif
- Till We Die – Sarkodie ft. Ruger
- Perfect Combi – King Promise ft. Gabzy
Best Reggae / Dancehall Song
- Truth – DSL
- Stubborn Souljah – Epixode
- Effiakuma Love – Kofi Kinaata
- San Bra – Samini
- Stonebwoy – Non Stop
- Eye Ball Rmx – Ras Kuuku ft. Samini
Best Collaboration of the Year
- Likor – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy
- Lonely Road – O’Kenneth & XlimKid**
- Case Rmx – Mr. Drew ft. Morphty
- Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani ft. Kweku Smoke
- Kwaku Ananse Remix – Amerado ft. Fameye
- Yahitte Rmx – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene
- You Dey Feel The Vibe – FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
- My Darling – Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste
- Epixode
- Ras Kuuku
- Stonebwoy
- Samini
Best Female Vocal Performance
- Adina – Baby
- Abiana – Far Away
- Niiella – Temple
- Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands
- TiTi Owusu – Make Me Believe
- Lordina The Sopano – His Grace
Best Male Vocal Performance
- Perez Muzik – Kaafo (Don’t Cry)
- Kyei Mensah – Gyedie
- Kofi Karikari (Team Eternity) – You Are Great
- Josh Blakk – Hankipanki
- Camidoh – Brown Skin Girl
- KiDi – I Lied
Best EP/Album of the Year
- Taste of Africa – Abiana
- Fountain Baby – Amaarae
- Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene
- Planning & Plotting – Medikal
- 5th Dimension – Stonebwoy
Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year
- Hossana – Banzy Banero
- Yaya – Black Sherif
- Scar – Gyakie & JBEE
- Victory – Joyce Blessing
- Likor – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy
- Terminator – King Promise
- Monica – Kuami Eugene
- Case Remix – Mr. Drew ft. Morphty
- Kweku Ananse – Amerado
- Aseda – Nacee
- Goodsin – OliveTheBoy
- Otan – Sarkodie
- Into the Future – Stonebwoy
Best Rap Performance
- Amerado – The Hardest
- Eno Barony – Warning
- Fimfim – Boasiako
- Lyrical Joe – 5th August 7
- Medikal – We Made It
- Sarkodie – Otan
- Strongman – Dear God
Best Songwriter of the Year
- Perez Musik – Kaafo (Don’t Cry)
- Fameye – Not God
- DSL – Truth
- Sarkodie – Otan
- Akwaboah – Asikyire
- Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
New Artiste of the Year
- Banzy Banero
- DSL
- King Paluta
- Maya Blu
- Olivetheboy
- Oseikrom Sikani
Record of the Year
- Amaarae – Recless & Sweet
- Abiana – Far Away
- Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft. Angelique Kidjo
- Josh Blakk Iyawo
- Joe Mettle – Me Dan Wo ft. Kweku Teye
- Efya – My Helper (Oluwa)
Artiste of the Year
- Black Sherif
- King Promise
- Kuami Eugune
- Nacee
- Sarkodie
- Stonebwoy
