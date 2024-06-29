DJ Mic Smith Teams Up With Beetztrap KOTM For New Single “FLASHY”

Fresh off his debut as a producer on Adina’s single “Emergency,” DJ Mic Smith has released “Flashy.”

This mid-tempo dance tune features vocals by rising Ghanaian artist Beetztrap KOTM. Released on June 28, “Flashy” serves as a street anthem, delving into the life and struggles of a young man.

Produced by DJ Mic Smith, the single features lyrics penned by the renowned Ghanaian disc jockey and his collaborator.

Described by Smith as a “masterpiece street anthem,” “Flashy” is an Afrobeats track with a distinct electronic sound.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the beats, Smith said, “It just came to me during one of my morning routines.” On connecting with Beetztrap KOTM, he shared, “I hit him up on Instagram, and the rest was history.”

His first release of 2024, “Flashy” marks the producer’s first single of 2024 following “Backa,” his collaboration with Supa Gaeta, Haywaya, and Hope Ramafalo.

Through his new single, DJ Mic Smith paints a picture of the next steps in his career. After over a decade of dominating the Ghanaian airwaves, Smith, who has perfected his production craft, plans to release new music with both rising and established artists.

Connect with DJ Mic Smith on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

