fbpx
Top Stories

Visuals Released for Bisa Kdei’s Hit Single “Medaase” – Watch Now

Bisa Kdei's "Medaase" Visualizer - A Grateful Journey Portrayed

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 8 hours ago
1 minute read
Visuals Released for Bisa Kdei's Hit Single "Medaase" - Watch Now
Visuals Released for Bisa Kdei's Hit Single "Medaase". Photo Credit: Bisa Kdei

Multiple award-winning Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has released  visuals for his nostalgic single titled “Medaase.”

The song which was released in March 2024, has garnered massive streaming numbers with fans eager for the accompanying visuals.

Bisa Kdei has responded to his fans’ request by dropping an entrancing visualizer for the song.

Related Articles

In the intriguing plot of his latest masterpiece, “Medaase,” which means “Grateful” in English, Bisa Kdei expresses gratitude to God for a successful music journey thus far.

The video also featured the likes of Shatta Wale, Gh Kwaku and Gh Hyper who also expressed their gratitude to God for his blessings and the beautiful moments of stardom.

Bisa Kdei released the “Medaase” song back in March as part of celebrations marking another year of life and musical excellence.

The visualiser is available on YouTube while the single can be streamed across various streaming platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 8 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Related Articles

Netwerk by Bisa Kdei feat. Medikal

Video: Netwerk by Bisa Kdei feat. Medikal

28th August 2020
Bisa K'Dei opens up on friction with KK Fosu & Kwabena Kwabena; reveals current relationship status with Becca!

Bisa K’Dei opens up on friction with KK Fosu & Kwabena Kwabena; reveals current relationship status with Becca!

14th October 2021
Sor Mi Mu by Gyakie feat. Bisa Kdei

Video: Sor Mi Mu by Gyakie feat. Bisa Kdei

16th March 2020
Sika by Bisa Kdei feat. Gyakie

Video: Sika by Bisa Kdei feat. Gyakie

1st March 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 29 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown