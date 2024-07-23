Visuals Released for Bisa Kdei’s Hit Single “Medaase” – Watch Now

Multiple award-winning Highlife musician Bisa Kdei has released visuals for his nostalgic single titled “Medaase.”

The song which was released in March 2024, has garnered massive streaming numbers with fans eager for the accompanying visuals.

Bisa Kdei has responded to his fans’ request by dropping an entrancing visualizer for the song.

In the intriguing plot of his latest masterpiece, “Medaase,” which means “Grateful” in English, Bisa Kdei expresses gratitude to God for a successful music journey thus far.

The video also featured the likes of Shatta Wale, Gh Kwaku and Gh Hyper who also expressed their gratitude to God for his blessings and the beautiful moments of stardom.

Bisa Kdei released the “Medaase” song back in March as part of celebrations marking another year of life and musical excellence.

The visualiser is available on YouTube while the single can be streamed across various streaming platforms.

