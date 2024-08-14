fbpx
Gospel Sensation Odehyieba Priscilla Celebrates 18th Birthday with Stunning Photoshoot

From Child Prodigy to Adult Sensation: Odehyieba Priscilla's Journey

Gospel Sensation Odehyieba Priscilla Celebrates 18th Birthday with Stunning Photoshoot. Photo Credit: Odehyieba Priscilla/IG

Ghana’s cherished young worship leader, Odehyieba Priscilla, has officially stepped into adulthood as she celebrates her 18th birthday today, August 14, 2024.

Marking this special milestone, the talented singer released a series of classic photos, showcasing her in a lovely black dress that highlights her growth and maturity.

Odehyieba Priscilla, who captured the hearts of Ghanaians from a tender age, has become a beloved figure in the gospel music scene.

Known for her powerful live worship ministrations, she has consistently filled events in Kumasi and beyond with the tangible presence of God, leaving attendees with unforgettable testimonies.

Her influence extends far beyond the stage, with a successful YouTube channel that continues to inspire and uplift countless viewers with her spirit-filled performances.

As she turns 18, Odehyieba Priscilla remains a beacon of inspiration in the gospel community, and her journey promises even greater things ahead.

Fans and followers have taken to social media to celebrate her, expressing their excitement for the new chapter in her life and ministry.

