SevenKizs' Latest Hit 'Move' Spreading Joy Across Ghana - Listen Here NOW!
SevenKizs' Latest Hit 'Move' Spreading Joy Across Ghana. Photo Credit: SevenKizs

Ghanaian singer SevenKizs is out with a new jam titled Move.

The single; an infectious highlife single produced by Miraklouz Beatz is fast, gaining attention since its release. 

Move is a feel-good single that encourages happiness and positive thinking. Despite the struggles and worries in life, SevenKizs encourages people to be content and happy. 

The single has garnered positive reviews on social media and has over a thousand videos on Tiktok.

SevenKizs has recently been nominated at the 3Music Awards, earning nominations in Breakthrough Act, Highlife Song, and Highlife Act of the Year.

This recognition follows his unsung nomination at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards. He was also awarded the Songwriter of the Year at the 2024 Ashanti Music Awards. 

