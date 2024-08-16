Patapaa Unveils New Hiplife Single “Kuntu” Featuring Prince Bright (Buk Bak) and Taboo De Superstar – Listen Here NOW!

Patapaa, the renowned Ghanaian hitmaker, is back with a new danceable Hiplife anthem titled “Kuntu.”

The single features the legendary Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame and the dynamic Taboo De Superstar.

Produced by the acclaimed K. Joe Beatz, “Kuntu” is a celebration of intimate moments and marital bliss, guaranteed to get fans on their feet.

This release marks another milestone in Patapaa’s illustrious career, showcasing his unique ability to blend traditional sounds with contemporary beats.

No matter what you think of Patapaa, one thing is for sure – he is a joy giver that stirs up absolute excitement on each stage he mounts and with each song he drops!

“Kuntu” is available on all major digital streaming platforms. Don’t miss out on this electrifying new hit!

Follow Patapaa on social media:

Instagram: @patapaa_amisty

Twitter: @Patapaa_amisty

Facebook: Patapaa Amisty

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic