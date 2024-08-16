fbpx
Patapaa Unveils New Hiplife Single “Kuntu” Featuring Prince Bright (Buk Bak) and Taboo De Superstar – Listen Here NOW!

Dance to Patapaa's Latest Hit "Kuntu" with Prince Bright Now!

Patapaa, the renowned Ghanaian hitmaker, is back with a new danceable Hiplife anthem titled “Kuntu.”

The single features the legendary Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame and the dynamic Taboo De Superstar.

Produced by the acclaimed K. Joe Beatz, “Kuntu” is a celebration of intimate moments and marital bliss, guaranteed to get fans on their feet.

This release marks another milestone in Patapaa’s illustrious career, showcasing his unique ability to blend traditional sounds with contemporary beats.

No matter what you think of Patapaa, one thing is for sure – he is a joy giver that stirs up absolute excitement on each stage he mounts and with each song he drops!

“Kuntu” is available on all major digital streaming platforms. Don’t miss out on this electrifying new hit!

Follow Patapaa on social media:
Instagram: @patapaa_amisty
Twitter: @Patapaa_amisty
Facebook: Patapaa Amisty

