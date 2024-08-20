fbpx
Kwesi Valley signs with Survivors Records and releases video for 'Ogya De Beba'

Kwesi Valley's Journey: From Signing Record Deal to New Video

Kwesi Valley signs with Survivors Records and releases video for 'Ogya De Beba'.

Fast-rising Ghanaian artist, Kwesi Valley (Bright Ampomah Appau) has signed a record deal with Ghana-based record label, Survivors Records and has released the official video for his trending single ‘Ogya De Beba’.

His single, ‘Ogya De Beba’ has been making waves in the music scene and finally, it gets an official video to complement its release. The video also serves as the official announcement of Kwesi Valley signing a recording deal with Survivors Records. 

Kwesi Valley revealed his excitement about getting the needed support from the label and is optimistic about a fruitful and impactful future together.

“I am excited to be part of Survivors Records, they have provided me with what I need to send my career to the next stage, and I can’t wait for us to achieve greater things together,” Kwesi Valley stated.

Speaking to the team lead at Survivors Records, renowned music executive, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, stated Kwesi Valley had all the requisite skills to be a top talent soon.

“Kwesi Valley is a super talented talent with a lot to see and I believe in the next few months to years, he will be one of the top talents to look out for,” he said.

“Survivors Records is keen on ensuring his development is smooth and timely so as not to put unnecessary pressure on him. We aim to become a powerhouse in the industry starting off with Kwesi Valley.”

On the ‘Ogya De Beba’ video, the theme is centered on Kwesi Valley’s true life showing the struggles he has gone through and the stage he has gotten to at the moment. The video was directed by Mr Blu Blu, who makes his directorial debut with this one. 

Watch the video for ‘Ogya De Beba’ here:

