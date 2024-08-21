Supporting Girls’ Hygiene: Lamisi’s “Concert for Change” at Alliance Française on Sept. 13 – Full Details HERE!

fbpx
The French cultural center, Alliance Française in Accra, will come alive on Friday 13th September 2024 when award winning Ghanaian musician and philanthropist, Regina Lamisi Anabilla Akuka, known professionally as Lamisi, hosts her much anticipated show, CONCERT FOR CHANGE with Lamisi.

It promises to be an unforgettable night and extraordinary experience when Lamisi mounts the stage to give audiences back to back captivating performances supported by the dynamic Lamisi Band.

As part of the concert, Lamisi will be launching her nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Girl Child Hygiene Development.

Commenting on the show, Lamisi indicated that “it is such an amazing time for me to look forward to having an intimate session with my fans and all other lovers of good music.

The team has been working on curating an exceptional experience to give the audience a great night they will never forget, a time to linger on their minds for a very long time. It will be purely magical, and electrifying and I urge everyone to come out and have fun with me”.   

According to Lamisi, who is very much committed to giving back to her society and helping to elevate young ladies, a very important element of the CONCERT FOR CHANGE with Lamisi will be the official launch of a charity organization she established with her best friend.

The organization focuses on empowering and building the confidence of teenage girls across Northern Ghana.

All roads lead Alliance Française Accra on Friday 13th September 2024 at 8pm for the CONCERT FOR CHANGE with Lamisi.

Don’t miss a night filled with electrifying performances that celebrate music, culture, compassion, and community and an incredible opportunity to support a noble cause while having fun. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of young girls in need.

