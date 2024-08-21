fbpx
Stonebwoy’s Plea to Robbers: Return Stolen Mercedes Benz C300 – Full Details HERE!

The vehicle belongs to his road manager who was robbed at gunpoint!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Stonebwoy's Plea to Robbers: Return Stolen Mercedes Benz C300 - Full Details HERE!
Stonebwoy's Plea to Robbers: Return Stolen Mercedes Benz C300. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/X

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist Stonebwoy has made a heartfelt plea to the unidentified armed robbers who recently targeted his road manager and a friend.

During an interview on GTV, the musician expressed his concern over the incident and urged the thieves to return a Mercedes Benz C300 that was taken during the robbery.

Stonebwoy recounted the harrowing event, explaining that his road manager and another friend were ambushed by the robbers shortly after he had parted ways with them.

The attack occurred as his road manager was dropping off the friend at home. Fortunately, neither of them was physically harmed, but the robbers made off with valuable items, including mobile phones, an undisclosed sum of money, and the Mercedes Benz.

Despite the severity of the situation, Stonebwoy expressed his relief that his team members were not injured during the ordeal.

He emphasized that his primary concern is the safe return of the stolen vehicle and assured the robbers that no harm or legal action would be taken against them if the car is returned.

“Yesterday, another incident happened, and I feel the need to mention it,” Stonebwoy said during the interview. “My road manager and a friend were attacked on the road after I had just left them. Two armed robbers rushed them as they arrived at the friend’s house, took the car, and sped off.”

He continued, “I am using this opportunity to plead with you. We do not intend to hurt anybody. All we ask is that if the car is still with you, please park it somewhere and let us know where to find it.

We won’t harm you. We understand the value of the phones and money, but we are mainly concerned about getting the car back.”

Stonebwoy’s appeal reflects a strong desire for a peaceful resolution to the incident and highlights his concern for the well-being of his team. As of now, the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle remain unknown.

