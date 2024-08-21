Shatta Wale Fires Back at Stonebwoy Over Money-Throwing Criticism – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has fired back at Stonebwoy after the latter criticized the practice of artists throwing money at fans, labeling it as potentially harmful and disrespectful.

The exchange follows Stonebwoy’s recent remarks during an interview with Ark FM in Sunyani, where he explained why he avoids the practice.

According to Stonebwoy, tossing money into crowds could lead to injuries as fans scramble to collect the cash, and he believes it undermines the respect he has for his supporters.

Stonebwoy’s comments, however, did not sit well with Shatta Wale, who is well-known for showering fans with money during public appearances and events.

Shatta Wale, feeling targeted by Stonebwoy’s remarks, expressed his frustration and defended the act, which he claims is a cherished tradition within his Shatta Movement.

In a heated response, Shatta Wale stated, “Someone decided to support his fans by throwing money at them, and you have a problem with it. Allow us to hurt ourselves.

So What Stonebwoy Den Dr. Osei-kwame Despite do Shatta Wale 😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/PSaBaf2Yww — BlaQBwoy🖤🇬🇭 (@agaciou) August 21, 2024

In Shatta Movement, we like to hurt ourselves. Have we complained to anyone? Has any of my fans complained? That’s why I always say if I’m throwing money and you’re not a Shatta Movement fan, don’t come near.”

Shatta Wale further accused other artists of attempting to mimic his unique style while simultaneously criticizing him. “Anytime an artist wants to copy some of my acts, they do it and throw shades in the process, telling people it’s disrespectful to throw money about.

They like most of the things I do, but they can’t do it because of hypocrisy. Don’t go about throwing money; it’s not your thing,” he added.

He also emphasized that his practice of throwing money is not just about the cash but the blessings that accompany it. “There’s a reason I pray on my money before throwing it to the fans.

If Stonebwoy tries this p3 the media people will start crying donations to support Stonebwoy cos man too broke pic.twitter.com/GffnKahEuK — She’s Smart (@She_Smart82) August 19, 2024

I do that so blessings will follow them. It’s not about how small the money is; it’s the blessings it comes with,” Shatta Wale explained.

The clash between the two prominent artists highlights ongoing tensions within the Ghanaian music scene, as they continue to express differing views on how to engage with their fanbases.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic