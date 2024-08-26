Music Producer Quick Action Advocates for Greater Inclusion of Individuals with Special Needs in Ghana’s Creative Sector

Renowned Ghanaian music producer Joseph Appiah, popularly known as Quick Action, is calling for a transformative shift in how Ghana’s creative industry engages with individuals with special needs.

As someone who has personally overcome the challenges of dyslexia, Quick Action has become a leading figure in the music industry, producing hits for top artists like Sarkodie, Samini, and Stonebwoy.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz on August 20, 2024, Quick Action expressed deep frustration with the longstanding neglect of individuals with special abilities by successive governments.

He pointed out that these individuals often possess unique creative talents that, if properly nurtured, could significantly contribute to the growth and diversification of Ghana’s creative sector.

However, Quick Action emphasized that the lack of structured policies and support systems has left many of these talented individuals struggling to find their place in the industry.

He argued that with the right initiatives, the potential of individuals with special needs could be unlocked, benefiting not only the individuals themselves but also the industry as a whole.

“My concern isn’t just with the current government; it’s a critique of all past administrations that have failed to address this crucial issue,” Quick Action stated. “We need to move beyond just recognizing these talents to actively creating pathways for their inclusion and success.”

As Ghana prepares for another election cycle, Quick Action voiced his disappointment with the political landscape, noting that important issues like inclusion often go unheard unless amplified by loud voices.

He urged the government to take meaningful action, following the example of other countries that have made strides in creating inclusive environments for all.

“The time has come for our government to implement policies that will ensure individuals with special needs are not just seen, but also heard and supported in our creative sector,” he concluded.

Quick Action’s call to action is a powerful reminder of the untapped potential within Ghana’s creative community, and the need for systemic changes to foster a more inclusive industry.

