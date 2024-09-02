Stonebwoy Collaborates with Jordin Sparks on Her Upcoming Album, “No Restrictions” – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy continues to make waves on the international music scene with his latest collaboration on Jordin Sparks’ upcoming album, No Restrictions.

Stonebwoy is featured on the track “No Cry,” marking a significant moment in his career as he partners with the American singer on this highly anticipated project.

Jordin Sparks, who rose to fame as the winner of American Idol in 2007, recently revealed the tracklist for her new album, which includes 15 carefully selected songs from over 150 she recorded.

Track 10- the Messi of the Album 🙏!

We FEAST https://t.co/LcwV8tOw8a — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) September 1, 2024

No Restrictions showcases Sparks’ evolution as an artist and features collaborations with other renowned artists such as T-Pain and Shawn Stockman, alongside Stonebwoy.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Jordin Sparks shared on social media, “I’m so elated to reveal the No Restrictions back cover! These songs are very special to me, and I’m ecstatic for you to meet me and who I am now.

I’m so grateful to have my friends @TPain, @Stonebwoy, and Shawn Stockman for joining me on some magical tracks!”

Stonebwoy, known for his dynamic and versatile style, responded with equal excitement, dubbing his contribution as “The Messi of the Album,” a nod to his impactful role in the project.

The collaboration highlights Stonebwoy’s growing influence beyond the borders of Africa, as he continues to work with top international artists. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of No Restrictions on September 13th, a date that promises to deliver a unique fusion of sounds and a testament to Stonebwoy’s global appeal.

Music lovers can pre-save the album now and look forward to what is sure to be an exciting addition to both Jordin Sparks’ and Stonebwoy’s discographies.

