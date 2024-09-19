fbpx
Black Sherif & Kweku Smoke miss out on BET HipHop Awards 2024

Black Sherif won the Best International Flow Award at the 2023 BET HipHop Awards.

14 mins ago
Black Sherif & Kweku Smoke miss out on BET HipHop Awards 2024
Black Sherif & Kweku Smoke miss out on BET HipHop Awards 2024. Photo Credit: Kweku Smoke

Many Ghanaians were eagerly hoping to see Black Sherif and Kweku Smoke land nominations for BET Best International Flow category 2024.

Despite the excitement and high expectations, both artists were unfortunately overlooked this year for the BET HipHop Awards 2024.

The artists who made the cut for Best International Flow include a diverse and talented group from around the world:

  • SDM (France)
  • Leys MC (France)
  • Racionais MCs (Brazil)
  • Budah (Brazil)
  • Ghetts (UK)
  • Bashy (UK)
  • Stefflon Don (UK)
  • Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
  • Blxckie (South Africa)
  • Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

It’s worth noting that Black Sherif secured the Best International Flow Award at the 2023 BET HipHop Awards, a monumental achievement that solidified his global status.

Listen to Holy Ghost by Kweku Smoke

Despite his win last year, he and fellow Ghanaian artist Kweku Smoke didn’t make the list in 2024, a surprising turn of events for many fans.

The 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards will take place in Las Vegas for the very first time on October 8, with the show set to premiere on October 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

The 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards will take place in Las Vegas for the very first time on October 8, with the show set to premiere on October 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

