Ohemaa Mercy Reports Former Team Member KOKA Over Threats, Leading to His Arrest – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy has revealed that she has taken legal action against her former team member, Kwaku Osei Krankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, resulting in his arrest.

In a press statement shared on social media, Ohemaa Mercy and her legal team disclosed that they reported KOKA to the authorities after he allegedly made threats against the artist’s life.

While the statement did not detail the nature of the threats, the gospel singer assured the public that further updates would be provided as the case progresses.

The statement, titled “Setting the Record Straight,” emphasized that the arrest was solely based on the team’s report and cleared the name of Becky of JoyNews, who had been mistakenly linked to the incident.

“We want to categorically state that Becky of JoyNews had no involvement whatsoever in this matter, nor was she responsible for the arrest of KOKA, as some have speculated. We extend our sincerest apologies to Becky for being unfairly drawn into this situation,” the statement read.

The situation comes after a series of social media posts in which KOKA had publicly accused Ohemaa Mercy of being a “fake woman of God.” The singer and her team felt compelled to take action after these accusations escalated into threats.

As the case unfolds, Ohemaa Mercy and her team have pledged to keep the public informed, ensuring that justice is pursued.

