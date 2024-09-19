fbpx
OMOTOLA! A Fresh Afrobeat Love Anthem by Jubylant

Discover the latest Afrobeat sensation, Jubylant, with his new single “OMOTOLA” – a blend of infectious rhythms and heartfelt lyrics.

Jubylant, the rising star of Afrobeat, is set to captivate hearts with his latest single, “OMOTOLA,” a sultry love song that seamlessly blends infectious rhythms with heartfelt lyrics.

Released under the production expertise of MarioBeat and Jubylant himself, this track is poised to become the next Afrobeat sensation. Stream/Download Omotola on preferred platform HERE!

“OMOTOLA” is an evocative expression of romance and passion, showcasing Jubylant’s unique ability to infuse emotion into his music. With MarioBeat handling the mixing and mastering, the track promises high-quality sound that perfectly complements its vibrant beat and melodic hooks.

The single reflects Jubylant’s evolution as an artist, marking a significant milestone in his career. Fans can expect a smooth fusion of traditional Afrobeat elements with contemporary influences, creating a soundscape that’s both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.

Jubylant’s artistry continues to impress, and “OMOTOLA” is a testament to his dedication to his craft. The song is now available on all major streaming platforms, ready for listeners to enjoy and share. Stream/Download Omotola on preferred platform HERE!

About Jubylant

Jubylant is a Ghanaian Afrobeat artist known for his dynamic sound and captivating performances. With a growing fan base and a string of successful releases, he is rapidly establishing himself as a key figure in the Afrobeat genre. His music reflects a deep passion for the craft, combining lyrical storytelling with compelling rhythms.

Follow Jubylant on [Social Media Platforms] for the latest updates and exclusive content.

