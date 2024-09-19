OMOTOLA! A Fresh Afrobeat Love Anthem by Jubylant

Jubylant, the rising star of Afrobeat, is set to captivate hearts with his latest single, “OMOTOLA,” a sultry love song that seamlessly blends infectious rhythms with heartfelt lyrics.

Released under the production expertise of MarioBeat and Jubylant himself, this track is poised to become the next Afrobeat sensation. Stream/Download Omotola on preferred platform HERE!

“OMOTOLA” is an evocative expression of romance and passion, showcasing Jubylant’s unique ability to infuse emotion into his music. With MarioBeat handling the mixing and mastering, the track promises high-quality sound that perfectly complements its vibrant beat and melodic hooks.

Listen to Omotola by Jubylant on Apple Music

The single reflects Jubylant’s evolution as an artist, marking a significant milestone in his career. Fans can expect a smooth fusion of traditional Afrobeat elements with contemporary influences, creating a soundscape that’s both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.

Listen to Omotola by Jubylant on Audiomack

About Jubylant

Jubylant is a Ghanaian Afrobeat artist known for his dynamic sound and captivating performances. With a growing fan base and a string of successful releases, he is rapidly establishing himself as a key figure in the Afrobeat genre. His music reflects a deep passion for the craft, combining lyrical storytelling with compelling rhythms.

