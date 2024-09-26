Baba Sadiq Criticizes Stonebwoy’s New ‘Jejereje’ Single Amid Ongoing Feud

The tension between entertainment entrepreneur and politician Baba Sadiq and dancehall artist Stonebwoy shows no signs of easing, as Sadiq has taken another public jab at the musician.

This time, his criticism was aimed at Stonebwoy’s latest single, “Jejereje,” which, despite topping streaming charts in Ghana, did not impress Sadiq.

In a recent social media exchange, a fan playfully suggested that Sadiq secretly enjoys Stonebwoy’s music while publicly maintaining a critical stance. Sadiq, however, dismissed the notion, bluntly stating that he finds Stonebwoy’s songs to be “nothing but noise” and lacks appeal.

This recent comment adds fuel to an already simmering feud between the two, which escalated following allegations by Sadiq that Stonebwoy had repeatedly disrespected both him and his wife. The feud, which started as an online disagreement, quickly intensified, with both sides issuing legal threats.

The dispute remains unresolved, as the case is still being addressed in court. Meanwhile, Stonebwoy’s “Jejereje” continues to dominate the airwaves, even as Sadiq remains steadfast in his criticism.

