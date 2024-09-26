fbpx
Top Stories

Baba Sadiq Criticizes Stonebwoy’s New ‘Jejereje’ Single Amid Ongoing Feud

Baba Sadiq Slams Stonebwoy's Latest Single Amid Heated Feud!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 12 seconds ago
1 minute read
Baaba Sadiq. Photo Credit: Baaba Sadiq
Baaba Sadiq. Photo Credit: Baaba Sadiq

The tension between entertainment entrepreneur and politician Baba Sadiq and dancehall artist Stonebwoy shows no signs of easing, as Sadiq has taken another public jab at the musician.

This time, his criticism was aimed at Stonebwoy’s latest single, “Jejereje,” which, despite topping streaming charts in Ghana, did not impress Sadiq.

In a recent social media exchange, a fan playfully suggested that Sadiq secretly enjoys Stonebwoy’s music while publicly maintaining a critical stance. Sadiq, however, dismissed the notion, bluntly stating that he finds Stonebwoy’s songs to be “nothing but noise” and lacks appeal.

Related Articles

This recent comment adds fuel to an already simmering feud between the two, which escalated following allegations by Sadiq that Stonebwoy had repeatedly disrespected both him and his wife. The feud, which started as an online disagreement, quickly intensified, with both sides issuing legal threats.

The dispute remains unresolved, as the case is still being addressed in court. Meanwhile, Stonebwoy’s “Jejereje” continues to dominate the airwaves, even as Sadiq remains steadfast in his criticism.

Watch Jejereje by Stonebwoy X Ginton

Jejereje – Stonebwoy X Ginton. Credit: YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 12 seconds ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Celestine Donkor advocates for payment of gospel acts ahead of Celestial Praiz 8

Celestine Donkor advocates for payment of gospel acts ahead of Celestial Praiz 8

10th September 2019
Conversations on the Creative Arts in Ghana

Conversations on the Creative Arts in Ghana

18th September 2021
Patapaa replies Amerado; claims it will take him a decade to get a hit like 'One Corner'

Patapaa replies Amerado; claims it will take him a decade to get a hit like ‘One Corner’

11th August 2021
Rotterdam to host Stonebwoy’s 5th Europe Tour on 13th July

Rotterdam to host Stonebwoy’s 5th Europe Tour on 13th July

12th July 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown