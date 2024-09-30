fbpx
Lyrical Joe Crowned Best Rap Performer at 3Music Awards 2024

Lyrical Joe wins Best Rap Performance at 2024 3Music Awards, solidifying his position as a rap powerhouse in Ghana's music industry.

Lyrical Joe Crowned Best Rap Performer at 3Music Awards 2024. Photo Credit: 3Music Awards
Lyrical Joe Crowned Best Rap Performer at 3Music Awards 2024. Photo Credit: 3Music Awards

In a night filled with spectacular performances and unforgettable moments, Ghanaian rap artist Lyrical Joe emerged victorious as he took home the Best Rap Performance* award at the 2024 3Music Awards. The prestigious ceremony, held at the Grand Arena in Accra, celebrated the best in Ghanaian music, with Lyrical Joe’s win being one of the most talked-about highlights of the night.

This win further solidifies Lyrical Joe’s position as a powerhouse in the rap industry, known for his intricate lyricism and dynamic delivery. The award was well-deserved, with the rapper’s performance on his track 5th August 7 receiving widespread acclaim for its clever wordplay, raw emotion, and technical mastery. Competing against some of Ghana’s finest rap talents, Lyrical Joe’s win marks another significant milestone in his flourishing career.

In his acceptance speech, Lyrical Joe, born Joseph Gamor, was visibly emotional as he dedicated the award to his loyal fanbase and team who have supported him from the beginning. “This award means everything to me because it represents the journey we’ve been on together,” he said. “To every fan out there, this is for you. Let’s keep raising the flag of Ghanaian rap high.”

Lyrical Joe’s win at the 3Music Awards adds to a growing list of accolades for the rapper. In recent years, he has built a reputation as one of the most talented and innovative lyricists in Africa, with his music making waves not just locally, but on the international stage as well. His lyrical ability, combined with his fierce stage presence, continues to set him apart from his peers.

The 3Music Awards, known for celebrating the diversity and richness of Ghanaian music, recognized Lyrical Joe’s unique contribution to the rap genre. His victory is a reminder of the bright future of Ghanaian rap, as the genre continues to evolve and gain global recognition.

As fans celebrated his win across social media, the conversation quickly turned to what’s next for Lyrical Joe. With his reputation as a ground-breaking artist firmly established, many are excited to see where he takes his music next. Whether it’s dropping more mind-blowing bars or pushing the boundaries of African hip-hop, one thing is certain—Lyrical Joe is far from done making his mark on the music industry.

With this award in hand, the rapper’s career is poised to reach even greater heights in the coming years. For now, though, the night belongs to Lyrical Joe, the undisputed Best Rap Performer of 2024.

Photos from event

Lyrical Joe Crowned Best Rap Performer at 3Music Awards 2024. Photo Credit: 3Music Awards
