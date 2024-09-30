Daddy Lumba Celebrates 60th Birthday; Reflects on Life, Health and Enduring Legacy – Full Details HERE!

Highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, marked a significant milestone on Sunday, September 29, 2024, as he celebrated his 60th birthday for the first time.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the veteran musician expressed deep gratitude for the journey of his life and career.

The Mensei Da hitmaker, who has weathered many personal and professional challenges, highlighted his disbelief at reaching this milestone.

“It is unbelievable to me. I’ve been through all the ups and downs of life, but the gracious Creator said I’d also celebrate 60 years,” he shared, underscoring the resilience that has defined his career and life.

This birthday is particularly special for Daddy Lumba, as he openly reflected on his battle with a life-threatening illness.

“Daddy Lumba will not be destroyed indeed,” he remarked, alluding to his popular song Mensei Da (I Shan’t Be Destroyed), which now holds even deeper meaning as a testament to his survival and success.

Known for his vast influence across multiple spheres, from music and fashion to business, Lumba’s impact on Ghanaian pop culture is unparalleled. With over 30 albums to his name, his career, which began in Germany in the 1980s, has been nothing short of remarkable.

His continued relevance and recent ventures, including the establishment of DLFM, further cement his legacy as one of Ghana’s greatest musical icons.

As he celebrated with his family, friends, and fan clubs, Daddy Lumba’s 60th birthday stands as a powerful symbol of perseverance, divine grace, and the enduring influence of his legendary career.

