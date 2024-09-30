fbpx
Top Stories

Daddy Lumba Celebrates 60th Birthday; Reflects on Life, Health and Enduring Legacy – Full Details HERE!

What's your favourite Charles Kwadwo Fosu song?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba

Highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, marked a significant milestone on Sunday, September 29, 2024, as he celebrated his 60th birthday for the first time.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the veteran musician expressed deep gratitude for the journey of his life and career.

The Mensei Da hitmaker, who has weathered many personal and professional challenges, highlighted his disbelief at reaching this milestone.

Related Articles

“It is unbelievable to me. I’ve been through all the ups and downs of life, but the gracious Creator said I’d also celebrate 60 years,” he shared, underscoring the resilience that has defined his career and life.

This birthday is particularly special for Daddy Lumba, as he openly reflected on his battle with a life-threatening illness.

“Daddy Lumba will not be destroyed indeed,” he remarked, alluding to his popular song Mensei Da (I Shan’t Be Destroyed), which now holds even deeper meaning as a testament to his survival and success.

Known for his vast influence across multiple spheres, from music and fashion to business, Lumba’s impact on Ghanaian pop culture is unparalleled. With over 30 albums to his name, his career, which began in Germany in the 1980s, has been nothing short of remarkable.

His continued relevance and recent ventures, including the establishment of DLFM, further cement his legacy as one of Ghana’s greatest musical icons.

As he celebrated with his family, friends, and fan clubs, Daddy Lumba’s 60th birthday stands as a powerful symbol of perseverance, divine grace, and the enduring influence of his legendary career.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Otan Hunu (Remix) by Dead Peepol & Rich Kent feat. Malcolm Nuna, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Bosom P-Yung, Tulenkey, Deon Boakye & Fameye

2020 Week 44: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

1st November 2020
Celestine Donkor rallies her daughters, De McDonkors to 'Celebrate Mama'

Celestine Donkor rallies her daughters, De McDonkors to ‘Celebrate Mama’

7th May 2021
Preachers unveil title and cover art for upcoming album

Preachers unveil title and cover art for upcoming album

25th July 2019
She's back! Adomaa announces ' Becoming Adomaa EP'

She’s back! Adomaa announces ‘Becoming Adomaa EP’

20th May 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 39: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown