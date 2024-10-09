Fameye Anticipates Greater Heights for “Very Soon” Despite Early TikTok Success

Ghanaian music star Fameye, known for his reflective lyrics and soulful voice, has high hopes for his latest track, “Very Soon,” which was released on his 30th birthday, September 11.

Despite the song already making waves on TikTok, with fans creating viral dance challenges and engaging content, the award-winning artist believes the best is yet to come.

He recently shared his thoughts on the song’s potential in an interview on Showbiz 360 with Giovani Caleb, expressing that while the song is trending, its true impact has yet to be fully realized.

“This song is not a hit yet, not at all,” Fameye emphasized. “Those creating lyrics and content with it are doing what they like; they should relax,” he said, showing gratitude for the early reception but staying focused on the song’s long-term success.

Listen to Very Soon by Fameye

Fameye also opened up about the creative process behind the track, revealing that inspiration struck him while in Atlanta, where he connected with producer Willis Beatz.

The collaboration, which had been six months in the making, finally clicked during an impromptu studio session. “I didn’t even write the song,” Fameye revealed, describing how the lyrics came to him effortlessly, marking the song as a special piece in his musical journey.

Watch Very Soon by Fameye

Fameye – Very Soon. Credit: YouTube

As “Very Soon” continues to rise in popularity, Fameye’s vision for the track reflects his belief that its full potential has yet to unfold, positioning it as a song to watch in the coming months.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic