Lyrical Joe Drops New Single “Julie” Featuring BeezTrap KOTM – A Perfect Blend of Trap Music and Rap Music

Unveil the fusion of Afrobeat rhythms and intricate lyricism in Lyrical Joe's latest hit "Julie" ft. BeezTrap Kotm.

Julie - Lyrical Joe ft. Beeztrap KOTM. Credit: YouTube
Ghana’s rap titan, Lyrical Joe, is back with a brand new single, “Julie,”featuring fast-rising artist BeezTrap Kotm. This highly anticipated track, which officially drops today, is an exciting fusion of Afrobeat rhythms and hard-hitting rap verses, highlighting both artists’ unique styles.

In “Julie,” Lyrical Joe delivers his signature rapid-fire flow and intricate lyricism, creating a narrative that explores the complexities of love and relationships. The song dives deep into themes of desire, heartbreak, and the unpredictable nature of modern romance, wrapped in a catchy, melodic beat that will keep listeners hooked from start to finish.

“I’m excited to finally release ‘Julie’ to my fans. This track has a special energy—BeezTrap Kotm brought something unique to the table with his fresh vibe and hook,” says Lyrical Joe. “It’s a story that a lot of people can relate to, and we’re giving them something that will stick with them.”

Listen to Julie by Lyrical Joe ft. Beeztrap KOTM

The collaboration with BeezTrap Kotm marks a major milestone for both artists. BeezTrap, known for his distinct Afrobeat-influenced sound and bold delivery, adds an extra layer of depth to the track with a memorable hook that will have fans singing along.

Lyrical Joe, who has become a household name in Ghana and across Africa, is known for his boundary-pushing approach to music, mixing African beats with international sounds. This new single is no exception, offering a fresh take on Afrobeat and rap that’s sure to resonate with fans of all genres.

With “Julie,” Lyrical Joe continues to expand his musical horizons and solidify his status as one of Ghana’s most talented and innovative artists. Fans can stream the single now on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and more. A music video to accompany the track is also in the works, with an expected release in the coming weeks.

Watch Julie by  Lyrical Joe ft. Beeztrap KOTM

About Lyrical Joe

Lyrical Joe (Joseph Gamor) is a celebrated rapper and lyricist from Ghana, known for his clever wordplay, complex rhyme schemes, and ability to blend various genres. His music often speaks to the realities of life, love, and social issues, establishing him as one of the leading voices in the Ghanaian music scene. Lyrical Joe’s versatility and captivating delivery have earned him a loyal fan base across Africa and the globe.

About BeezTrap KOTM

BeezTrap Kotm is an emerging talent from Ghana who is making a name for himself with his unique mix of Afrobeat, trap, and rap. His smooth delivery and dynamic sound have earned him praise from fans and critics alike, positioning him as one of the most exciting new artists to watch in the African music scene.

