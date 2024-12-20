fbpx
Yaa Frimpong shares her faith Journey in ‘Glory In The Highest’

Yaa Frimpong's new single 'Glory in the Highest' is a heartfelt ode to Jesus Christ, blending contemporary and traditional gospel influences.

New gospel artist Yaa Frimpong has released her debut single, Glory in the Highest—a spirit-filled song that glorifies Jesus Christ.

Glory in the Highest reflects Yaa Frimpong’s mission to exalt Jesus through music. Drawing inspiration from scripture and her personal faith journey, the song seeks to focus attention on Jesus Christ, the One who reigns forever on the throne.

Perfect for every season, the song resonates especially during Christmas and Easter, offering a heartfelt reminder of God’s unfailing love and redemption.

With a unique blend of contemporary and traditional gospel influences, Yaa’s music bridges generations and cultures, establishing her as a fresh and inspiring voice in the gospel music scene.

This song reflects my mission to glorify Jesus through music and inspire souls to seek Him,” Yaa shares. “I pray it touches hearts and draws many closer to God.

Yaa’s journey in music began at a young age, singing in church choirs at Calvary Baptist Church, Awoshie (Accra, Ghana), where she continues to serve.

These early experiences ignited her desire to use music as a vessel to touch hearts and bring people closer to God.

