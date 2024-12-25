fbpx
Highlife star Kofi Kinaata
Highlife star Kofi KinaataPhoto Credit: Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata wows fans with electrifying Made In Taadi Concert

Kofi Kinaata’s Made in Taadi Concert, draws over 40,000 fans with electrifying performances and seamless security.

The 2024 Made in Taadi Concert, headlined by Kofi Kinaata, made a powerful comeback drawing over 40,000 fans to the Jubilee Grounds in Takoradi.

Sponsored by Enterprise Life, the festivities began on December 20, 2024, with a youth seminar at the Western Serene Atlantic Hotel.

Under the theme “Bridging the Gap – From Dreams to Reality,” over 1,000 attendees were inspired by speakers like Philip Osei Bonsu, Wilson Arthur, and Kwame Adu Mante, alongside insights on safe migration from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The main concert kicked off at the Takoradi Sports Club on December 21, featuring meet-and-greet sessions and performances from over 20 emerging artists.

Photos From Maadi In Taadi 2024

Highlife star Kofi Kinaata
Highlife star Kofi Kinaata

Headliners like Samini, Eno Barony, and Lasmid lit up the night, with surprise acts Fameye and Kwaw Kese thrilling fans.

After an impressive 12-hour musical marathon ending at 7:21 AM on December 22, the concert was hailed as a seamless blend of entertainment and youth empowerment.

Security at the event, managed by over 200 personnel from various agencies, ensured a casualty-free experience, earning widespread praise on social media.

The Made in Taadi Concert has cemented its place as one of Ghana’s most impactful and eagerly awaited annual events.

