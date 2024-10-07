Dwin, The Stoic Releases Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album Master of Ballads

Multi-talented artist Dwin, The Stoic will release his long-awaited sophomore album, Master of Ballads, on the 11th of October, 2024. The album is a 15-track, multi-genre project that explores the emotional journey of the fictional”Master of Ballads” and his muse. The album tells a vivid story of love, life, and grief, interwoven with rich soundscapes and heartfelt narratives, making it one of the most ambitious works from the artist to date.

Produced primarily by long-time collaborator Rhaﬀy, with additional production from GRNDMSTR, LMBSKN, and Smasher, Master of Ballads features a star-studded lineup of guest artists, including Lindsey Abudei, Ruka (the other half of Ignis Brothers), Ogranya, and Kate Bass. Each artist brings their unique flair, elevating the project into a truly immersive musical experience.

From the powerful, emotive power ballad “Beside Me” to the upbeat highlife-inspired “Time Is Money” , Master of Ballads showcases Dwin, The Stoic’s signature blend of storytelling and genre-bending composition. The album spans across alt-pop, highlife, folk, and afropop, reflecting the artist’s broad range of musical influences, which include Marcus Mumford, Paul Simon, Labrinth, and Asa.

Reflecting on the album, Dwin shares: “This project represents years of creativity and reflection. The ‘Master of Ballads’ is a persona I’ve lived with for a long time, and this album captures his journey and mine, as we navigate themes of love and loss. I’m excited for listeners to experience these stories and emotions in such diverse sonic forms”.

Master of Ballads follows the success of Dwin, The Stoic’s previous work, including his 2020 debut album The Cost of Our Lives with Ignis Brothers, which was lauded as one of the best Nigerian albums of the year. His collaborative EP with Rhaﬀy, Love Lane (2023) has amassed over 3 million streams, further cementing Dwin, The Stoic’s status as a creative force in Nigeria’s indie music scene.

The album’s lead focus track, “Time is Money” , is a highlife anthem that Dwin began performing as a freestyle at shows in 2018. With production finally completed in 2023, the song made its full debut at Dwin’s recent sold-out show at the prestigious MUSON Centre in Lagos. The infectious tune encapsulates Dwin’s roots as an Igbo man who loves to write love songs, while drawing from his rich cultural and personal experiences.As part of the album’s rollout, Dwin, The Stoic has planned a series of performances and events across Nigeria and beyond, bringing the Master of Ballads experience to life for fans. He is also hosting exclusive listening sessions and special events in select cities.

Tracklist:

1. Be Well

2. Beside Me

3. Running (ft. Lindsey Abudei)

4. Next Time – Demo

5. Ifunanyam

6. I Go Nowhere

7. Steady

8. Hard Education (ft. Ruka of Ignis Brothers)

9. Time Is Money

10. To You (ft. Ogranya)

11. Hold Me Now (ft. Kate Bass)

12. Gkw

13. Shake

14. Please Say Something

15. Swan Song

About Dwin, The Stoic

Dwin, The Stoic, is a versatile singer, songwriter, composer, and founder of St. Claire Records. Known for his vivid storytelling and genre-spanning compositions, he has garnered millions of streams across various platforms. His music has been featured in notable productions, including the Netflix Original Far From Home and Disney+’s Madu. A true creative force, Dwin has collaborated with top acts such as Adekunle Gold, Ibejii, and Jessica Bongos, earning his place in Nigeria’s indie music scene.

For press inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact [Timmy] at [Timmy@dwinthestoic.com].

