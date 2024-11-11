Zādok, Stixx & Reed Drop New Single “4EVA” – A Love-Fueled Amapiano Anthem

South African multi-talented artist Zādok is delighted to divulge his latest single, “4EVA,” an contagious Amapiano love anthem that showcases his impressive artistry as a musician, producer, singer, and songwriter. The track, laced with rich Afro Pop sounds and the signature Amapiano beat, is an ode to the genre that has taken the world by storm.

“4EVA” combines Zādok’s passion for Amapiano culture with his remarkable vocal range, offering listeners a harmonious blend of rhythmic dance beats and heartfelt lyrics. The track features contributions from fellow artists Reed, Stixx, Madlamini, and Khan, whose contributions elevate the song’s emotional depth and warmth. The result is an uplifting, yet introspective celebration of love’s enduring and hopeful nature.

Zādok reflects on the song’s meaning: “‘4EVA’ is a pure Amapiano love anthem that radiates warmth and affection. This track is not only my ode to the genre as it was inspired by artists like Stixx but it’s also an opportunity to explore my singing range on an Amapiano beat. It is a celebration of love, resilience, and the hopeful nature of lasting relationships.”

With its crazy flow and lyrics, “4EVA” stands as a testament to the power of love and the resilience needed to keep it alive, making it both a danceable emotional experience for listeners.

Zādok’s rise in the South African music scene has been nothing short of meteoric. Born and raised in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, he began playing musical instruments at the tender age of five. By 19, he had begun pursuing music professionally. His early years saw him perform and produce with his band, The Urban Beards, in Bloemfontein, Free State.

In 2015, Zādok’s breakthrough moment came when he began remixing popular songs and sharing his work through videos, which led to a feature on South African news channel ENCA. His career took a major leap forward in 2017 when he moved to Johannesburg, immersing himself in the dynamic South African music industry. Since then, Zādok has continuously honed his craft, merging genres like Amapiano, Afro Pop, and more to create music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

With “4EVA,” Zādok once again proves that his musical versatility knows no bounds. As he continues to push boundaries and explore new sounds, fans can look forward to more captivating releases from this rising star in the global music scene.

“4EVA” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

