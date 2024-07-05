Ghana Party in the Park UK 2024 to host Shay, Paluta, Danny Lampo, others on July 13 – Full Details HERE!

On July 13th, 2024, Oak Hill Park in London will come alive with the vibrant sounds and rich cultural heritage of Ghana as Akwaaba UK presents the 20th edition of the Ghana Party in the Park.

This annual event, which has grown to become the biggest African outdoor festival in the UK, promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees, showcasing the best of Ghanaian music, food, and cultural displays.

This year’s festival will feature an impressive lineup of artists, with Danny Lampo poised to deliver an electrifying performance.

Known for his dynamic stage presence and captivating musical style, Danny Lampo is set to share the stage with other notable acts such as Wendy Shay, King Paluta, KiDi, Lasmid, Tulenkey, Kotm Beeztrap, and OlivetheBoy.

This star-studded roster ensures a day filled with top-tier entertainment and a celebration of Ghana’s rich musical talent.

Beyond the music, Ghana Party in the Park offers a full immersion into Ghanaian culture. The festival will include a durbar of chiefs, traditional dances, fashion shows, and a variety of arts and crafts.

Attendees can also look forward to enjoying freshly prepared Ghanaian cuisine, which is always a highlight of the event. Activities for all ages, including a fun fair and games, ensure that the festival provides entertainment for the whole family.

Since its inception in 2005, Ghana Party in the Park has been a cornerstone event for the Ghanaian diaspora in the UK and beyond, drawing visitors from across Europe, the USA, Canada, the Caribbean, and Africa.

The festival not only celebrates Ghanaian culture but also serves as a platform for networking and business opportunities, with numerous stalls and exhibitions.

Dennis Tawiah, Chief Executive Officer of Akwaaba UK, expressed his excitement for this milestone event. “Akwaaba UK has always aimed to deliver the best international events for the African community.

As we celebrate the 20th edition of Ghana Party in the Park, we are committed to providing another magical and memorable experience for all attendees,” Tawiah stated.

Tickets for Ghana Party in the Park 2024 are available online, with various options including general admission and VIP packages.

The festival runs from 12 PM to 8 PM, with the last entry at 6 PM. Attendees are advised to secure their tickets in advance to avoid missing out on this highly anticipated event.

Join Danny Lampo and a host of other incredible artists at Oak Hill Park on July 13th for a celebration of Ghanaian culture, music, and community that promises to be the highlight of the summer.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic