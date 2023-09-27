Black Sherif announced in first wave of artistes performing at Afronation Nigeria!

Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif, has been officially announced as one of the main performers headlining the highly-anticipated Afro Nation Nigeria concert set to take place on December 19th and 20th, 2023.

The festival recently revealed its artist lineup for the third edition, and Black Sherif is one of the headline performers.

This year’s Afronation festival is scheduled for December 19th and 20th, and it’s a big deal because it’s the first time the festival will be held in Nigeria, following two successful editions in Ghana.

The festival happening at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, with a star-studded lineup, promises two days of unforgettable music and culture.

Black Sherif, will be sharing the stage with some big names in African music like Burna Boy, J Hus, Flavour, and Seyi Vibes. This promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone attending.

Afronation is known for celebrating African music and culture in a grand way. Every year, it draws music lovers from all over, providing a unique platform for artists to showcase their incredible talents.

