fbpx
Top Stories

Steve O and the Broken Chains inserts Latest ‘Shekinah Glory’ single feat. Esther Godwyll – Listen/Watch Here NOW!

Steve O and the Broken Chains: Creating a 'Worshipful' Atmosphere with Music

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 4 hours ago
1 minute read
Steve O and the Broken Chains inserts Latest 'Shekinah Glory' single feat. Esther Godwyll - Listen/Watch Here NOW!
Steve O and the Broken Chains inserts Latest 'Shekinah Glory' single feat. Esther Godwyll. Photo Credit: Steve O and the Broken Chains

Steve O and the Broken Chain, a Ghanaian gospel music group, has released a new song titled “Shekinah Glory,” featuring Esther Godwyll.

The song is a powerful and uplifting anthem that celebrates the presence of God. It is sure to be a beautiful worship anthem.

“Shekinah Glory” is a song about the glory of God. It speaks about the majesty and power of God and how He is worthy of all our praise. The song features a splendid melody and powerful vocals from Esther Godwyll.

Related Articles

Get To Know Steve O and The Broken Chains

Steve O and The Broken Chains is a non-denominational gospel group of young people,  creating positive and passionate experiences through the ministry of music based in Ghana. 

The music group seeks to minister songs that will take believers and music fanatics to the presence of God. The music group is also known to be a Holy Spirit-driven group with energy and passion for creating a serious ‘worshipful’ atmosphere for our audiences, both live and digital.

Steve O and The Broken Chains were officially launched on Sunday, November 26, 2023, and are currently based in Takoradi, in the Western Region of Ghana.

The group was founded by Stephen Owusu, a renowned music director, song writer, and producer. Steve O and the Broken Chains recorded their first album in 2024, dubbed ‘Moments With Him’ and featuring 21 beautiful songs. The group has 35 singers and a 12-member band.

They have released 3 songs from the album: A Place, Ma Ensi Me Yie, and Shekinah Glory.

Their current song “Shekinah Glory” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including, Spotify, Boomplay, Apple Music, and YouTube.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 4 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Efya introduces her alter ego, Big Dragon

Efya introduces her alter ego, Big Dragon

6th February 2020
Samini's Untamed Virtual concert

Samini’s Untamed Virtual Concert

30th May 2020
Pride comes before a fall - David Bolton to Stonebwoy

Pride comes before a fall – David Bolton to Stonebwoy

30th April 2019
KobbySalm holds successful ITMOC Peace Walk ahead of album launch concert

KobbySalm holds successful ITMOC Peace Walk ahead of album launch concert

7th December 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 22 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown