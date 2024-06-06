Steve O and the Broken Chains inserts Latest ‘Shekinah Glory’ single feat. Esther Godwyll – Listen/Watch Here NOW!

Steve O and the Broken Chain, a Ghanaian gospel music group, has released a new song titled “Shekinah Glory,” featuring Esther Godwyll.

The song is a powerful and uplifting anthem that celebrates the presence of God. It is sure to be a beautiful worship anthem.

“Shekinah Glory” is a song about the glory of God. It speaks about the majesty and power of God and how He is worthy of all our praise. The song features a splendid melody and powerful vocals from Esther Godwyll.

Get To Know Steve O and The Broken Chains

Steve O and The Broken Chains is a non-denominational gospel group of young people, creating positive and passionate experiences through the ministry of music based in Ghana.

The music group seeks to minister songs that will take believers and music fanatics to the presence of God. The music group is also known to be a Holy Spirit-driven group with energy and passion for creating a serious ‘worshipful’ atmosphere for our audiences, both live and digital.

Steve O and The Broken Chains were officially launched on Sunday, November 26, 2023, and are currently based in Takoradi, in the Western Region of Ghana.

The group was founded by Stephen Owusu, a renowned music director, song writer, and producer. Steve O and the Broken Chains recorded their first album in 2024, dubbed ‘Moments With Him’ and featuring 21 beautiful songs. The group has 35 singers and a 12-member band.

They have released 3 songs from the album: A Place, Ma Ensi Me Yie, and Shekinah Glory.

Their current song “Shekinah Glory” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including, Spotify, Boomplay, Apple Music, and YouTube.

