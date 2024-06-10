Discover the Vibrant Fusion of Afrobeat and Soul in Ko7’s “Link Up” with Ras Kuuku

Fast-uprising musician John Nkansah popularly known as KO7 joins forces with the award winning reggae-dancehall heavyweight Ras Kuuku to deliver an electrifying new single titled “LINK UP.”

This dynamic partnership between two of the most promising talents in the music industry promises to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.



“Link Up” is a vibrant fusion of Afrobeat rhythms and soulful melodies, showcasing Joshua KO7’s signature style alongside Ras Kuuku’s distinctive vocal prowess. The track transports listeners on a musical journey.



“Link Up” is set to make waves on the music scene, with its infectious rhythm and irresistible charm poised to win over audiences worldwide.

GET TO KNOW ABOUT KO7

John Nkansah, popularly known as KO7 , is a fast-rising artist from Kwahu Obomeng in the Eastern Region of Ghana, With his unique blend of highlife and afrobeat, he has quickly become a fan favorite in the region and beyond.

KO7 Music started his music career in 2013 and has been on a steady rise ever since. He caught the attention of music lovers in the region with his hit song “Ya Socketti” in 2019, which showcased his catchy melodies and relatable lyrics.

In 2019, KO7 Music won the Eastern Music Awards Best Collaboration of the Year award, and this served as a stepping stone for him to gain more recognition in the industry. He has also won the Kwahu Music Awards Artist of the Year in 2022 and 2023, as well as the Eastern Music Awards Artiste of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

Some of KO7 Music’s notable songs include “Gaza,” “Na Who,” “Style Biaabi,” and “Ya Socketti.” He also released a song titled “All Stars” in 2021, which featured all the top artists in Kwahu. This song served as a testament to his ability to bring artists together and create a hit song.

Apart from his music, KO7 Music is also known for his philanthropic works in the community. He has used his platform to support various initiatives, including providing scholarships to students in his hometown and supporting the construction of a community library.

KO7 Music has featured a lot of top artists on his songs such as Fameye, Obibini, Epixode, Luther now Luta GH, and many other top artists.

KO7 Music is a rising star in the Ghanaian music industry, and his talent and hard work have earned him a loyal fan base. With his unique sound and dedication to his craft, it is only a matter of time before he becomes a household name in Ghana and beyond.

KO7 Music’s hard work and dedication to his craft have paid off, and he has worked with various record labels such as Sent One Records, Wireless Moni Crew, and Team Success Entertainment.

He is currently signed under 7Muzik record label and has been making waves with his latest song titled ‘No Fake’ and enjoying good streaming numbers in the digital space.

