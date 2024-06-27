Deadline approaching! Have you voted in Ghana Music Awards-USA?

As the 5th Ghana Music Awards-USA (GMA-USA) enters its final voting phase, music enthusiasts worldwide are encouraged to cast their votes before the deadline on June 30th.

With a diverse array of nominees spanning various genres, the awards celebrate outstanding talent within the Ghanaian music industry.

To participate, voters can visit the official voting website at gmaus.votinghubgh.com or for those in Ghana, dial *714*66# and follow the prompts to support their favourite artists.

Vote in the Ghana Music Awards- USA

The awards ceremony promises to showcase not only musical excellence but also the cultural richness and creativity of Ghanaian artists on the global stage.

Whether you’re a fan of Afrobeats, Highlife, Gospel, or Hip-hop, your vote counts in determining this year’s winners.

Don’t miss out on the chance to influence the outcome of the Ghana Music Awards-USA.

