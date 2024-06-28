After captivating audiences with a verse on Mr Drew’s ‘Case’ remix last year, fans quickly knew ‘Hope and Pray’ crooner Mophty was an artist to anticipate.

His voice was fresh, and his flow impeccable. Thankfully, the star continues his fine form on his second release of the year, ‘Hope and Pray.’

‘Hope and Pray’ exemplifies the daily struggles of the average Ghanaian. Its relatable lyrics brilliantly express feelings of fear and anxiety. But it is not all gloom and doom.

The fast-rising singer sows beautiful seeds of inspiration on the MOG Beatz’s production, singing, “But adey hope and pray before the sun go rise, you go make a way.”

The new Highlife track follows Mophty’s release with Mr Drew, ‘PITI,’ earlier this year. While the latter was a blissful love tune, this is an anthem for anyone going through difficult times.

It is a comforting hand, filled with hopes of a better tomorrow well felt through Mix Master Garzy’s superior mixing and mastering. Don’t miss it.

Mophty inspires with new single ‘Hope and Pray’. Photo Credit: Mophty

Mophty is a Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeats singer who doubles as a songwriter. He made his music debut with ‘Me Tanfo’ in 2022 and has since grown in popularity. Last year, the star featured on Mr Drew’s ‘Case’ remix.

The collaboration received three nominations at the 2024 TGMA, namely, “Collaboration of the Year,” “Afrobeats Song of the Year,” and “Most Popular Song of the Year.”

This year, after earning a Bachelor’s Degree and achieving a higher level of status in the industry, Mophty seeks to expand his horizons under Mix Master Garzy’s record label, 2MG Group Limited.

He has a couple more surprises up his sleeve, and fans can follow the star on social media to keep up with his moves.

Instagram: mophty_legacy Twitter/X: @MophtyLegacy Facebook: Mophty Legacy

